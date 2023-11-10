Use of health data: reservations must finally be overcome!

Not V

28. Health platform of IKK eV / Health protection must be equivalent to data protection / Insured persons must become responsible data owners / Health insurance companies need evaluation options

The digital “catch-up” effort initiated by politicians is long overdue. However, in order to be able to use health data adequately, a change of perspective in data protection is required. This must place greater emphasis on the opportunities for the best possible use of existing health data and enable insured persons to use their data responsibly. Structured data must be fed into the electronic patient record (ePA) with little effort. This is the conclusion of yesterday’s 28th Health Platform of IKK eV. Under the title “Health data: Patient benefits and promises of profit”, representatives from politics, the health industry and consumer protection as well as around 130 guests discussed on site and digitally. When using primary data, education and information must be implemented close to people’s real lives so that the data owners, the insured, are empowered to handle their data responsibly. When using secondary data, the purpose of the common good must be firmly anchored and transparent. Above all, however, is the demand for practicality of the solutions.

All participants agreed that the current government’s efforts would give digitalization a boost. “The laws are going in the right direction,” explains Erwin Rüddel MP, CDU. The rapporteur for digitalization in the healthcare system of the CDU/CSU parliamentary group and member of the Health Committee welcomes the fact that the government and opposition are working in the same direction here. Uwe Deh, CEO of IKK Gesund Plus, sees the current laws as an opportunity to “go from digital detention in the seventh hour into real life” and warns against using positive approaches, such as the evaluation options for the health insurance companies, in the further legislative process to grind. Matthias Mieves MdB, SPD, member of the Health and Digitalization Committee, is relieved about the digital “catch-up” and points out that many European neighbors are far ahead in digitalization – Scandinavia, for example, is 20 years ahead of Germany.

Dr. Susanne Ozegowski, Head of Digitalization & Innovation at the Federal Ministry of Health, points out in her presentation that the electronic patient record (ePA) is the heart of the digital push. The current legislative packages with the Digital Act and the Health Data Usage Act are a turning point. In addition to the introduction of the opt-out regulation, she cites interoperability as examples. At the same time, fundamental architectural changes to the ePA are necessary so that the data is not only stored securely in the ePA, but can also be used easily. “This trio will be a central factor in ensuring that the ePA is not only introduced on paper in 2025, but also finally brings the desired benefits in care and research,” predicts the head of the BMG department. It is important that care processes are no longer thought of as isolated, but rather designed in a coherent manner. That is why digital health applications (DiGAs) will be connected to the ePAs in the future and disease management programs (DMPs) will be digitized.

For Dr. Sibylle Steiner, member of the board of the National Association of Statutory Health Insurance Physicians (KBV), believes practicality is essential. The ePA has added value for them if it simplifies internal medical communication and practice processes. Erwin Rüddel MdB, CDU, sees the ePA in the intended form as successful if it becomes accessible with a low threshold. The MP sees no added value in the digitization of unstructured old findings. He sees data protection in its current form as an obstacle. Rüddel notes that in Germany 18 data protection authorities do not always work with uniform priorities; in other countries there is often only one office responsible for data protection.

Thomas Moormann, head of the health and care team, from the Federal Association of Consumer Organizations agrees with Rüddel. Data protection is the brake on digitalization. However, that would have been because the data protection officers were involved too late. Moormann is certain that they would have no interest in a blockade. There is little reason for this, argues SPD MP Mieves. “People are not afraid of data use per se, but rather they demand sensible data use!” IKK healthy plus board member Deh becomes clearer: “The advocates of data protection have so far acted in a very guardian-like manner and the data owners are treated as if they were latently incapable of doing business.” Deh calls for information and education to be geared to people’s realities in the future. The chairman of the board of IKK eV, Hans-Jürgen Müller, emphasizes in his introductory words that the guild health insurance companies very much welcome the current federal government’s data usage initiatives. They see the possibilities of using primary data for patient care as a real quantum leap. The insured would have fewer concerns about the evaluation of their data by the health insurance companies. A forsa survey by IKK eV in August 2023 showed that 81 percent of the GKV insured people surveyed think it is good if health and nursing care insurance companies are allowed to evaluate the data of their insured persons in order to improve care and patient safety and to address their insured persons.

Criticism comes from the medical profession: They see no benefit in the new § 25b SGB V from the GDNG, which gives health insurance companies the opportunity to prepare billing data for better advice to their insured persons. Dr. Sibylle Steiner argues that the data is not suitable: “There is no valid prognosis model to identify serious health risks.” The billing data is unsuitable for this. With regard to advisory competence, the KBV board member points out the dangers of possible false-positive diagnoses. This could lead to a lot of uncertainty among patients.” MP Mieves believes these fears are unjustified. On the contrary, Germany has a lot of catching up to do, especially in prevention. The use of data, advice and the provision of preventive offers by health insurance companies is a very important contribution to this Improvement of general health care. “This will not take anything away from other players in the health care system!”, he assures. Uwe Deh, head of the health insurance fund, describes the doctors’ argument as a chimera: “No health insurance company has an interest in sending false-positive results to its insured persons!” The accusation He counters the possible risk selection on the part of the health insurance companies by pointing out that such business models are not viable and sustainable.

The participants in the 28th Health Platform also expect a paradigm shift with regard to the use of secondary data by research or business. “So far, the main decision-making criterion has been who is the applicant,” explains Mieves. “In the future, the question of the research purpose, which must be oriented towards the common good, will be the focus.” This does not rule out drug research either. He is sure that this will not only improve health care, but also strengthen Germany as a location and the economy and thus make Germany more independent from foreign countries. The prerequisite for this is extensive, complete, but of course pseudonymized data sets. IKK eV board chairman Müller goes in a similar direction in his presentation, with a greater focus on the insured. Müller demands that very strict framework conditions should be set for the economic use of data. “The use of data to develop drugs, medical devices or similar must be accompanied by a reimbursement option so that the insured community does not have to pay twice for innovations and products.”

In his closing remarks, Jürgen Hohnl, managing director of IKK eV, calls for the digitalization discussion to come back to the level of reality. He refers to the current OECD study, according to which Germany performs worst when it comes to health information and received a red flag for its health services research. Hohnl sees the biggest challenges as obtaining standardized data and ensuring interoperability. “We also need transparency, reliability and ability to plan. And financing must be secured!”. Ultimately, Hohnl sees an essential building block for success in having trust – in the insured, in politics, in the players in the healthcare system. “The presumption of trust must also apply to the health insurance companies if they want to work with the existing data in the interests of their insured persons,” he sums up the platform at the end.

