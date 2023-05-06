Use potting soil several times – tips and instructions

You have a few planters that still have potting soil from last year and you are wondering, can old potting soil be reused? Does potting soil go bad after using it once, or can I use the soil I already have for planting this season? Yes, you can use potting soil multiple times, but only if you make sure it’s pest and disease free – or if you’ve sterilized it. This post tells you everything you need to know.

How to sterilize old potting soil

Potting soil can be sterilized for later use. However, most gardeners recommend using the sterilized soil as a supplement mix rather than the primary potting soil for a container. Here’s how to sterilize potting soil:

A simple method is solarization

The easiest way to sterilize potting soil is to use the power of the sun. This is called solarization. Solarization is a non-toxic method of killing pests and diseases in the soil using the heat of the sun. This requires two things: clear plastic and sunlight.

You can use this method to sterilize larger quantities of potting soil. How to proceed: First remove all plant remains and break up the clumps. Then lay out a piece of clear plastic sheeting and spread the potting compost over it to a depth of about 30cm.

Water the soil until it is moist but not soaking wet. Then cover the soil with a second sheet of clear plastic, making sure to tuck the top layer under the bottom before securing with rocks, stakes, dirt, or other means. Leave the potting soil, covered with plastic wrap, in full sun for 4 to 6 weeks. In areas with more cloudy days you can leave them outside for up to 10 weeks.

You can also place the moist but not wet soil in clear plastic bags, sturdy black plastic bags, or sterile buckets. Close them well and place the bags or buckets in the sun.

Bake smaller batches of potting soil

If you need a smaller amount of potting soil, you can sterilize it in the oven by heating it to a temperature high enough to kill any potential pathogens. Most soil borne diseases cannot survive 30 minutes at around 60 degrees Celsius. For some viruses, however, this temperature is not high enough. Baking plant substrates at 90 degrees Celsius for 30 minutes definitely leads to more consistent success.

Here’s how: To bake potting soil, spread it evenly on an ovenproof container (like a baking pan), cover with aluminum foil, and bake, checking the temperature with a meat thermometer, for about 30 minutes.

Preparing the soil in the microwave

Since many people use microwaves for cooking instead of traditional ovens, it stands to reason that a microwave could sterilize potting soil. While this is technically correct, this method is not recommended for a number of reasons: First, the potting soil may contain metal debris that can damage microwave ovens and even cause a house fire. Also, a microwave can only hold a small amount of potting soil at a time.

If you still like this method, you can place moist potting soil in microwave-safe containers with vented lids. This includes microwave-safe plastic bags, but make sure they have a vent. Check the bottom temperature immediately afterwards with a meat thermometer and repeat this at 30-second intervals until the bottom temperature has reached 180 degrees Celsius.

Reuse like old potting soil after sterilization

Once sterile, the used potting soil needs to be supplemented to restore proper structure and sufficient nutrient levels for the plants. Before reusing sterilized potting soil, you need to make sure you top up the medium with plenty of nutrients. It’s not difficult to make your own potting soil, but the best potting soil mixes have just the right mix of ingredients.

Moisture retention and drainage: Perlite provides airier soil and improves drainage. Sand also provides additional drainage. Vermiculite improves the aeration of the potting soil and retains moisture, which is why it is the most commonly used ingredient in potting soil and potting mixes.

The addition of peat moss or sphagnum moss to a potting soil also contributes to moisture retention. All of these substances are usually added to the planting mixes in equal parts, along with an organic substance for the nutrients.

PH value: Sterilized potting soil should be tested after sterilization. The optimal pH value of the potting soil should be neutral, ie a pH value between 6.5 and 7.5 is optimal. Adding lime to acidic soil (below pH 6.5) can make it neutral again, while to alkaline soil (pH above 7.5) you should add acidic ingredients like extra sphagnum moss or sulfur.

Fertilizer: Because container plants tend to leach nutrients, they need slow-release ingredients like composted organic matter and regular fertilization during the growing season. The best potting soil mixes often have extra nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium (potash) in the mix as well.

Store used potting soil in clean, airtight containers.

Once the potting soil has been sterilized and supplemented, you should store it in an airtight container so it doesn’t attract new pests or pathogens. These containers should also be clean and sterile, as disease and pests are often transmitted via tools and containers.