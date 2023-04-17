Use safe methods & tricks

Pet owners struggle to keep their four-legged friends from escaping, which is especially difficult when you have to keep cats in the yard. This species of animal can often roam instinctively, although the garden area can sometimes be dangerous for it. Fencing off the outside space would of course be a sensible solution to the problem, but there are other options. In addition, such outdoor areas can be made cat-friendly so that pets can stay outside in a safe environment. Such measures also ensure that strange cats do not enter your garden area and prevent possible conflicts between animals. The steps and tips described below can help you to make your own garden escape-proof for your cat friends.

Why should you keep your cats in the garden?

In order for your house cat to be able to explore the free space without obstacles and threats, it is important to secure this area like indoor spaces. This gives your pets an enriched play space where they can also feel protected. Not only does this offer benefits to their welfare, but it can also help keep them from straying too far from your home. Since cats also like to escape, urban areas such as streets where most pet owners live these days could also pose a hazard. But why do the animals even try to leave their home environment?

Like most wild cats, domestic cats have an innate hunting instinct by nature, although they are also partly nocturnal animals. Because of this, many of these tend to be territorial and protective. Another reason for their urge to go outside could also be their reproductive drive, depending on their period. These factors can influence pet behavior, forcing them to venture beyond the confines of one’s home. So to prevent this, you should make sure that your kittens are comfortable in the garden and do not leave it. Here are some of the most common methods you can use to do this.

How to make your garden escape-proof with a cat fence

First and foremost, you should opt for cat-proof options when fencing your garden. Additionally, if you have a new cat or have moved to a new home, it is also important not to let the cat outside until it has become accustomed to the new environment. This gives the cat a chance to spread its scent and find its own way home, which can usually take about a month. The cat should not leave the garden even if it is looking for food. This will ensure that she will return to eat. It is therefore advisable to find a suitable cat fence or enclosure.

Accordingly, the fencing approach when you need to keep cats in the yard will vary depending on the outdoor space and constraints. The latter could be caused by existing fences or hedges, buildings or neighbors. There are specially designed products on the market that also include incurved and more flexible fences. Cats don’t like to climb on them, so you should choose fences with an inward overhang. This prevents a cat from climbing out over the top. In addition, there are some suitable variants that you can consider, such as:

Cat Runs – These are free-standing structures that you can use to provide escape-proofing for cats in the garden.

Fence Barriers – These can be fitted just above your garden fences or used to secure existing borders. This allows you to create a barrier without having to redesign your garden area.

However, if you restrict the garden area for your cat, you should also provide entertainment options for the animal. So make sure your cat can bathe in the sun, as well as climb, perch, hide and play. You should also provide a private and easy-to-clean litter box if you keep cats in the yard.

Keeping cats in the garden and protecting them from dangerous plants

When keeping your cat in the yard and around, you still need to be aware of the potential dangers. Although they usually watch their food, kittens should be kept away from plants that may be poisonous to them. Oftentimes, young and curious pets will chew on potentially dangerous garden plants when exploring the outdoor area. Therefore, try planting safe varieties of plants in a flower bed created especially for your pet. Choose cat-friendly plants and watch out for poisonous plants. For example, common flowers like poppies and lilies can be dangerous to cats. Otherwise, you can consider the following varieties:

Cats often eat grass as it is believed to aid in digestion. therefore can cat grass be a perfect weed strain to eat.

be a perfect weed strain to eat. catnip and other members of the family of mints are other types of plants that can be attractive and stimulating to your cat.

and other members of the family of are other types of plants that can be attractive and stimulating to your cat. honeysuckle has a similar effect on these animals as catnip, although only about 30% of cats respond to it.

has a similar effect on these animals as catnip, although only about 30% of cats respond to it. Depending on the amount of exposure can valerian have either a stimulating or a calming effect on cats. So this could be another very welcome addition to your cat-friendly garden.

How do you distract your cat outdoors so she doesn’t leave?

Time spent in the garden with your pet can also encourage them to stay closer to home. This means the cat won’t stray as far when it’s outside, which helps keep it safe. Additionally, playing with your cat in the garden area may distract them from their instincts to hunt or protect their territory. At the same time, using the right cat toy could stimulate their predatory instincts and keep them away from conflicts with other cats or with wildlife. You can also try the methods below if you want to change your pet’s hunting behavior: