“Use tailwind from the debate about organ donation.”

While the corona pandemic has led to a massive slump in organ donation in some countries such as France or Spain, organ donations and transplantations have been able to take place almost without restrictions in Germany

Compared to the previous year, the number of organ donors increased by more than 8 percent to 410 donors in the first five months of the year. The number of donated organs increased from 1254 to 1300 organs in the same period.

A growing interest among the population in the topic of organ donation can already be observed: The demand from citizens for organ donation cards and information brochures has almost doubled since 2018.

These are good signals for all people who are committed to organ donation. And it means hope for the more than 9,000 patients desperately waiting for a life-saving organ donation.

