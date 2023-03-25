With digital applications, actions in healthcare professions can be geared even more individually to patients. Artificial intelligence applications are already helping to determine diagnoses. Digital applications can also help with early disease detection. The start-ups used practical examples to show how far digitization has come.

The 5 diagnostic startups

anvajo FLUIDLAB

Anvajo’s fluidlab enables better differentiation between viral and bacterial infections. After taking blood from the ball of the finger, the quantitative result is available within five minutes. Digital interfaces make it possible to transfer the test results to practice management systems in accordance with data protection. There is potential for improvement when using the fluidlab in general care, especially in structurally weak regions.

apoQlar (VSI – Virtual Surgery Intelligence)

The Virtual Surgery Intelligence (VSI) calculates real three-dimensional images from two-dimensional CT and MRT slice images. These are displayed in the mixed reality glasses HoloLens from Microsoft. A fully anatomical image appears with all structures, which can be freely positioned in space. The real environment remains completely visible. Using speech and gestures, the surgeon can hide superfluous structures in the HoloLens display without contact and adapt them to his needs, even during an operation.

Heartbeat Medical

Heartbeat Medical enables digital and routine recording of PROMs (Patient Reported Outcome Measures) in everyday clinical practice. The computer-assisted surveys of the patients begin before contact with the doctor, accompany them during their stay in the clinic and continue after they are discharged. This gives both the treating physicians and the patients more intensive insights into the treatment results. In addition to better outcomes, the advantages of heartbeat also lie in the reduction in paperwork.

Intellipix (zollsoft GmbH)

Intellipix is ​​a comprehensive, cross-functional image server solution for dermatologists, which supports the diagnosis of skin cancer with artificial intelligence. Thanks to the integrated, certified video consultation, general practitioners, specialists and patients can connect telemedically in structurally weak areas via teleconsultation and video consultation.

DermaFC (Magnosco)

With the DermaFC, magnosco has developed a CE-certified medical product that simplifies and supports the early detection of melanoma. The DermaFC is used directly on site in the doctor’s office, can be operated by medical staff and provides recommendations in just a few minutes. The technology used is non-invasive and painless. Patients thus avoid unnecessary scars and uncertain waiting times for histopathological results.

background

Young companies and health policy can learn a lot from each other: They develop new, creative ideas and visions for digital health care – politics and self-government can in turn show them how innovations can best be integrated into standard care. In order to bring the two together, we created the “Innovation meets Politics” series of events.