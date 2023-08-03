Use the opportunities of the electronic patient file and maintain patient sovereignty / statement by Thomas Moormann, head of the health and care team at vzbv

Berlin – With the Act to Accelerate the Digitization of the Healthcare System (DigiG), Minister of Health Lauterbach wants to advance the digital transformation of the German healthcare system. The core of the law is the conversion of the electronic patient file (ePA) to an opt-out procedure. Thomas Moormann, Head of the Health and Care Team at the Federation of German Consumer Organizations (vzbv), comments:

“So far, the ePA has threatened to become a flop: the application is currently far too cumbersome for consumers. This is also reflected in the low number of users. The present draft bill now provides for an opt-out procedure for the ePA from 2025 It is thus automatically created and filled for all insured persons as long as they do not object.

The ePA has great potential to improve health care if all relevant data is available and, for example, all prescribed and self-purchased medication can be checked for interactions. For the autonomy, trust and cooperation of the patients, however, it is crucial that an objection to the ePA and the individual administration of access rights to the content of the ePA are possible easily and barrier-free. This also applies to a possible objection to the release of data for research. The release of data is to be limited to research projects oriented towards the common good and is to be strictly regulated. Only under these conditions does the vzbv support the proposed objection solution.”

Another measure of the draft bill is the expansion of video consultation hours. The vzbv is involved in a project with these and other digital health offers. The vzbv is currently looking for experiences with problems and challenges with online booking platforms for doctor’s appointments and video consultations. Consumers can describe their experiences to the vzbv: Consumer appeal: online booking platforms for doctor’s appointments