How to have silky hair by the sea: use the right products on the beach to prevent the sun from damaging them.

After a year of intense work or study, you look forward to the moment when you can go to the beach and relax from morning until afternoon or, why not, until sunset, on the beach.

The time of the holidays is long awaited by all, but for those who particularly care about their appearance and the health of their hair, summer can become a problem.

Not everyone imagines, however, that protecting your hair from salt air and the sun is not at all difficult. There are, in fact, specific products that protect the hair, preventing any kind of damage.

The right products to protect your hair in the summer

There are mainly two products that, according to what the hairstylist Matteo Baffetti recommends, should never be missing in the bag that prepares for the sea: lotions and oils. In fact, these are ointments that protect the hair from the bulb to the length, preventing it from falling apart. Let’s find out all their features.

Which products make hair silky in summer (tantasalute.it)Le lotions to be applied under the sun, they nourish the hair, preventing it from being overwhelmed by the sun’s rays and salt. And they even manage to prevent that annoying dryness or even burning. They are perfect too the oils particularly moisturizing that protect the hair and that will also give a completely natural movement when we go to style it.

To prevent hair from getting stressed particularly also from hair dryers, brushes and straightenersit would be advisable, in addition to the application of specific products to prevent damage from sunlight and salt, also a very natural look. Then dry your hair in the sun, it would make it smooth a movement that would make the hairstyle even more interesting. In fact, an initial phase of drying upside down is recommended and then a throw backwards to continue drying on the upper part.

A perfect smooth in the summer it is the dream of all those who have long and straight hair, but with these right attentions you can easily maintain perfect and shiny hair, enjoying the sea and the sun and avoiding major damage.

According to the expert, in addition to the right products and the right attention from purchases to hairstyles for new summer looks, it is also important to invest in a brush to prevent hair from being damaged or damaged.

