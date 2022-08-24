Did too much sun and too hot give you a headache? Try these natural methods to eliminate it before resorting to medication.

Summer is a wonderful season, but, like winter, it has small flaws that sometimes seem to become insurmountable. One of this is being able to create a strong in people headache.

The reasons why we usually get headaches are various, but they almost always have to do with atmospheric agents. In fact, too hot or, on the contrary, too cold, suddenly, lightly lightly, our headache begins which, if not caught in time, becomes really heavy. Before resorting to medicines to be able to eliminate it completely, let’s see, with some natural methods, how to eliminate it. If too much sun has done this, we will fight it with these remedies. Let’s see them together.

If too much sun at sea has given you a headache, you should fix it this way: super effective!

We have said that having a headache is not a good feeling, especially when we are busy with a really important job to deal with and cannot concentrate due to this enormous discomfort. On the other hand we have also said that usually what causes us this immense pain are the temperatures: too hot and too cold.

In summer it often happens that, going to the beach and staying many hours in the sun, we return home with a headache that from being light that appears and presents itself, becomes more and more heavy and forces us to stay in bed with our eyes closed or to take immediately any kind of medicine, in the hope that it will pass. Before resorting to this, however, let’s see which are the most effective natural methods that can block it and calm it in no time.

Before starting, we would like to specify, once again and as always, that we are not doctors. For any information about headache pains and any type of treatment it is necessary to contact your doctor, who has the best skills to be able to prescribe drugs.. Having said that we can continue with natural methods and grandmother’s remedies.

The first is a very simple one massage, made with lavender or eucalyptus essential oils. All we should do is put a few drops of essential oil in a basin with lukewarm water, dip a few cotton pads or simple cotton wool in it, squeeze it (but not too much) and wipe it on the affected area of ​​the head. In this way we will relieve the pain that will gradually disappear.

The second natural method instead consists in sleep in the dark. Very often the headache is also accentuated by the external light or the light we have in the room; all that should be done then is lie down on the bed, close the light, shutters and any source of light, close your eyes and take a beautiful nap. If it can be useful, buying an eye mask will also help us find relief.