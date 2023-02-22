news-txt”>

(ANSA) – WASHINGTON, FEBRUARY 21 – The Biden administration has ordered Norfolk Southern to pay for the February 3 derailment in Ohio of a train loaded with highly toxic substances. The American media report it.



The decision was made by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), which asked the railway company to “clean up the mess it has created and pay for the trauma it has inflicted on the community” of East Palestine, otherwise it will face “severe penalties” equal to three times the cost of toxic waste clearance and cleanup plus an additional $70,000 per day since the date of the incident. In the aftermath of the derailment, residents of the city began experiencing various ailments including headaches and nausea.



The case, which recalls the story of Don de Lillo’s novel ‘White Noise’ from which a film was recently made, was also brought to the attention of President Joe Biden by the lawyer-activist Erin Brockovich. (HANDLE).

