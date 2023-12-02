Used stairlift, an economical and functional investment for the elderly

Article updated on November 30, 2023

A stairlift is an indispensable object for all large homes full of stairs, steps and stairways. An investment, rather than a furnishing object, for all the elderly or people in difficulty who see every step in the house as an obstacle for their knees.

There are different types, for every type of house or staircase structure, but what matters is that everyone can afford a similar object. It is, after all, an electronic mechanism capable of lifting many kilos and lifting a person several meters.

An object like this, even if from a more humble manufacturer, still costs a good sum. For this reason we want to help you identify the best product for you or any other senior in this world who struggles to live in a multi-storey house.

Our advice is to always look for a used stairlift, because unlike other machinery, a stairlift can have a longer life and maintain the quality of a new product for decades. In this way, by looking for another person who wants to get rid of it because they don’t need it, it allows you to reduce costs.

After all, the unwritten law of second-hand goods dictates that everything must be resold at half the price, perhaps less if kept in worse-than-expected conditions. Therefore, if we imagine a stair lift generally sold for around six thousand euros, we will magically have made a lower investment for a used model that has the exact same function. And it doesn’t lose quality, because a stairlift is forever.

And when we say “forever”, they are not words that are lost in the wind. A stairlift is a product created specifically to support tens of kilograms and also resist atmospheric changes, such as outdoor ones. A stairlift costs up to several thousand euros and, for this reason, a used one can only be an excellent investment.

The price is reduced, while the function and quality do not change, which is why it can be considered one of those few purchases where the risk of making a mistake is low.

Why should seniors buy a stair lift?

I will give a personal and intimate example: my sweet grandmother had to face two surgeries on her knees, after the infiltrations were no longer sufficient and the therapy, although effective at the beginning, was no longer enough. The doctor said it openly: either you change your lifestyle, or you have surgery.

In the end we opted for both. While she underwent surgery and began physiotherapy, she also moved to a house in the countryside with no floors, but her real home is divided into three floors and has only old and rudimentary stairs from the 1950s.

The solution is to find a good stairlift to limit the strain on your knees as much as possible. Now that the physiotherapy is about to end, his body is holding up and he is much better, but the risk of a relapse is just around the corner. There’s no better way to invest your retirement money, that’s for sure.

