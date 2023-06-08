Useful foods to take to counter the flu: the nutritionist’s advice to minimize the use of medicines

Eating certain foods can help boost your immune system, reduce symptoms, and help fight the flu

When you have the fluSometimes you may not feel like eating or drinking. However, it is essential to maintain the hydration and nutrients needed to recover. Eating the right foods provides the body with the energy and sustenance it needs to function, and this is important both during flu-like states and when we feel healthy.

Grandmothers recommend the chicken soup, traditionally considered a food to be consumed when feeling sick. In reality, there is no scientific evidence to support its healing properties, but it is still an easy dish to digest when you are sick. Also, it has nutritional benefits because provides liquids and electrolytes to help prevent dehydration. In addition to the “legend” of chicken soup, there are some foods that research has shown really do positive effects on our body when we have the flu.

How food can help us fight the flu

Let’s start with vitamin D, which is essential for bone health, but also contributes to the functioning of the immune system. Some research has suggested that vitamin D supplements they can help prevent influenza and COVID-19 infections and reduce the risk of complications should they occur.

Foods that contain this vitamin include Cod liver oilsome fish, such as the trout and the salmon, oat milkOf almond e you SOYBEAN fortified.

Also there vitamin C it is essential to strengthen the immune system, especially when you are sick. Foods rich in this nutrient are red or green peppers, oranges or 100% fresh orange juice, grapefruit juice, lemon juice and kiwi.

We then move on togarlica food that gives flavor and is a potential remedy for various ailments. A recent study concluded that garlic has antiviral properties and can help prevent the spread of infections strengthening the immune system. You can add garlic to foods, use garlic supplements or eat raw garlic to get its health benefits.

Also spinach, kale and others leafy vegetables they can contribute to strengthen the immune system in case of flu, being quality sources of nutrients such as vitamins A, C, E and K.

Another food that could help in fight against the flu is broccolithat provides essential nutrients which can benefit the body in case of seasonal ailments. Among these are vitamins C and E that strengthen the immune system, as well as calcium and fiber.

Finally, adding some spices to the diet, such as ginger and turmericcan contribute to relieve symptoms, as they contain anti-inflammatory properties that can help loosen congestion. Consider adding them to tea or hot water with lemon. They can also add flavor to a soup or stock.