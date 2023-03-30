There is a great opportunity for gardeners to grow edible ground cover instead of ordinary cover plants in the garden and control weeds. By using such plants, lawns can be replaced with lettuce leaves, berries or herbs to take advantage of their many benefits. In addition, such a ground cover can also act as a living mulch, helping to retain moisture and weed control over bare garden soil, as well as protecting against erosion. So you can consider starting to grow such groundcovers just in time for the beginning of spring to later be able to enjoy a dainty kitchen garden. Here are some ideas and tips that can help you with that.

What makes edible ground covers so beneficial in the garden?

If you expand your existing garden with such a fruit or herb garden, the sweaty gardening could be more worthwhile. Train fruiting groundcovers to grow among other garden plants or even in garden beds. This ensures that your entire garden area is covered and protected from unwanted weeds. At the same time, while watering or cutting your plants, you can pick fresh berries and herbs for your cakes or tea preparations.

Additionally, edible groundcovers can be hardy, offering their beneficial shelter even in harsh weather conditions. It also gives you nutritious and low-maintenance crops that can transform your garden space into a valuable and sustainable place. So, by planting edible ground covers, you can not only replace mulch with beneficial plants, but also create a synergy. This ensures that a symbiosis develops in your garden from which you can benefit on both sides. Here are just a few of the numerous benefits you can get from such cover plants.

Enhance gardens with fruit-bearing plants and herbs

The so-called green manure ensures that your garden soil remains fertile, as this promotes the microorganisms under the soil surface. As already written above, you can also save water for irrigation because such ground covers store moisture. Another benefit is that with some of these plant varieties you can keep garden pests away while attracting beneficial insects like bees. With such a plant cover you also save on costs, as this is cheaper than buying conventional mulch such as straw or wood chips. This option also allows you to turn the available free garden space into kitchen gardens.

The best part, however, is that you can get fruits, herbs or lettuce leaves through edible ground covers. This means you can look forward to a bountiful harvest all year round, making growing even more rewarding. But you also have to choose a suitable growing location for this, since some edible ground cover plants, for example, do not tolerate shade. Others also need more space so that they can cover the entire floor area by spreading. What also makes such cover plants excellent is their effect against the spread of weeds, as this prevents the latter from growing. You also don’t have to use too much soil fertilizer because the soil nutrients remain in it. To reap all of the benefits outlined above, it is best to plant herbaceous edible ground covers. Below are some of the best examples of this.

How edible berries create ground cover

When it comes to wild strawberries or wild strawberries for the garden, such varieties can also be used as fruity and edible ground cover. In addition, you can look forward to a longer flowering period. The runners of the strawberry plants form their fruits as crowns and can be easily grown from seeds. However, you can also propagate these from cuttings, bearing either white or red fruit. As groundcover garden plants, they can provide reliable protection against weeds thanks to their dense foliage. Another benefit is that these strawberries are non-invasive and can withstand any soil condition. Their growth habit is also still low, with the fruits ripening above the foliage.

In addition, one can count on an abundant fruit production with such wild strawberries. They will gift you with fragrant and intensely tasting fruits if you grow the plants in shady and humid areas of the garden as well. You can then use your harvest for numerous types of jams and marmalades. These are perennial plants that cannot withstand frost, but will thrive again in the spring. Other suitable edible ground covers are wild blueberries and cranberries, which taste a bit sour and are more suitable for juices and the like.

Enrich the vegetable garden with lettuce from ground cover

Some representatives of the wild and leafy lettuce can also be used as edible ground cover in the garden. Most of these spread quickly to keep your garden soil weed-free while you enjoy a bountiful harvest of lettuce leaves ahead of the winter season. If you want to grow new plants, they can also be pulled from stolons after you’ve picked the leaves and left the roots in the ground. Plant varieties like sorrel are a good example of this, but you can also try other types of leafy lettuce like lamb’s lettuce.

Even dandelion, which is usually considered a weed, is suitable for growing as a cover plant that you could use in salads. All of its parts are edible and contain valuable nutrients that are also used in medicine. It can also be used to prepare pesto, for example, which you can add to numerous pasta dishes. In addition, such plants are suitable as ground covers, as they are low-growing and hardy perennials.

You can also grow most of these in raised beds and let them thrive quickly to a height of up to 30 cm. They also prefer partial shade and do not require extensive plant care. You can enjoy such ground covers in green all year round and plant the cuttings in various places in the garden that need to be filled.

Grow spices and herbs as edible ground cover

Last but not least, you can use some wild plants for teas and spicy foods after growing them as edible ground covers. The best examples are oregano, mint, thyme and sage, although you can also use many other varieties such as lavender as herbaceous cover plants. When it comes to sage, for example, this is a frost-hardy and drought-tolerant herb that’s perfect for making tea and adding flavor to some dishes. Sage shoots grow horizontally and retain moisture in the soil.

Another recommended variety is mint, which works just as well in humid growing areas. This allows you to fill empty garden areas with aromatic herbs, which also grow quickly in shady areas and are easy to care for. One downside to mint, however, is that it can be invasive. Build the plant with tall growing vegetables or other such intercropping to prevent this problem. As a versatile plant variety, mint can be used to prepare cocktails, soups, salads or teas and improve their taste.