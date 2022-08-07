Microsoft has sentenced IE to death, and in Windows 11 also banned the execution of IE’s old code. But now a Twitter user has broken the shackles and brought IE back to life on Windows 11.

you thought Internet Explorer was dead, didn’t you? muahahaha 😈 ⎛⎝( ` ᢍ ´ )⎠⎞ pic.twitter.com/i5bXZwLRr3 — Tom Warren (@tomwarren) August 3, 2022

Microsoft disabled IE in Windows 11, making it the first version of Windows in more than 20 years without IE. Under normal circumstances, if you try to launch Internet Explorer in Windows 11, the operating system will force you into Microsoft Edge.

Still, Twitter user @XenoPanther found a way to get IE to work on Windows 11. While the 26-year-old browser on Windows was officially phased out in June of this year, it will still be available until 2022 due to code in some ancient and forgotten parts of the operating system.

According to @XenoPanther, the method is:Search for Internet Options in the Start menu, launch the Control Panel applet, select the Programs tab, click Manage add-ons, and then click Learn more about toolbars and extensions.

After that, IE will start bypassing the command to force into Edge. As you’d expect, IE is back in familiar form.

But, who needs to use this method to “summon” IE browser?