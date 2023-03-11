A week ago, climate activists of the “last generation” poured oil over the “Basic Law 49” monument in front of the Bundestag. The climate activists wanted to draw attention to the fact that the further burning of oil and the Basic Law are becoming more and more come into conflict with each other. Then there was an outcry again through the republic. “Contempt for Democracy in Oil” wrote the republic’s leading body for the protection of the constitution, the BILD newspaper. The action was perceived across all parties as sacrilegious.

Im today’s editorial of the constitution blog Maximilian Steinbeis comments on these reactions – pointedly and worth reading:

“It is obviously not just the work of art, not the monument, not the image that is perceived as being attacked here, but what is depicted, the constitution itself. The last generation “dirties the Basic Law,” it says. “The dignity of the Grundi is inviolable,” said a joker on Twitter. The letters on the glass panes not only refer to the Basic Law, no: that is the text of the Basic Law itself! The Holy Scriptures! Whoever lays hands on her is committing a horrible crime!”

Steinbeis continued: The action would claim the rights that are protected by the Basic Law. In addition, the Basic Law is not a holy book, but a conversation between the people in the republic and themselves about fundamental social conflicts – in the past between capital and work, in the future (also) about the survival of today’s youth.

It seems that climate protection in Germany is a nice thing for many people when it comes along on gentle paws packed in the features section “woke”, with recommendations to leave the car at home and not fly so often. But he mustn’t hurt. He must also not tamper with the symbols of the Republic, here the three-meter-high panes of glass into which the articles of the Basic Law are engraved, thus perhaps being taken out of everyday life and shut down, also contrary to the intention of the monument. On the other hand, one can certainly tamper with the foundations of the republic, its future viability. The pain of climate change is seen by many as unavoidable because of the jobs, because of Putin, because of the good profits.

In some circles, therefore, one does not see the burning of the future as “radical” and “anti-constitutional”, but the protest against it. The Republic’s talks with itself on this topic will likely become a loud argument.