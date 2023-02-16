Cannabis to counteract the metabolism of cancer cells (and not only, therefore, as pain therapy): this is the research on which a group of researchers from the Biomolecular Chemistry Institute of the National Research Council (Cnr-Icb) worked.

The CNR study highlights how a non-psychoactive component of Cannabis (CBD) is able to contrast the phase in which prostate cancer becomes refractory to hormonal therapy. In other words, the non-psychotropic component of cannabis may be able to affect the metabolism of prostate cancer, paving the way for the possible use of non-psychotropic cannabinoids as adjuvants for the treatment of prostate cancer.

Cannabis against cancer: the study

But how do you explain the combination of non-psychotropic cannabis and the relegation or slowing down of cancer cells?

The research – coordinated by Alessia Ligresti (first researcher of the Cnr-Icb of Pozzuoli) in collaboration with Roberto Ronca (professor at the University of Brescia) – has demonstrated the existence, in this phase of the disease, of metabolic and oncogenic vulnerabilities that can potentially be exploited therapeutically by treatments based on phytocannabinoids.

In this case, the identified component is able to specifically target the metabolic plasticity of the carcinoma modulating the bioenergetics of the mitochondria, the “power plant” of the cells.

The studio is published in the magazine Pharmacological Research.

“Cancer cells, especially those in the advanced stage, are able to modify their metabolism to support the increased energy demand”, explains Alessia Ligresti (Cnr-Icb). “This ability, also known as metabolic reprogramming, plays a key role both in prostate cancer oncogenesis, ie the process that leads to the transformation of normal cells into cancerous cells, and in the acquisition of drug resistance. However, the dynamics between metabolism and oncogenesis are not fully understood.”

But how does this research differ from what is already known and which is part of some applications of pain therapy? In fact, plant-derived cannabinoids have been used for many decades as palliative agents for cancer patients, but in recent years several similar compounds and cannabinoid-based drugs have been the subject of intense research for their potential anticancer activity.

“Our study demonstrates how, in preclinical models, CBD (approved by the FDA and already prescribed to treat seizures associated with different forms of infantile epilepsy), when appropriately combined with other non-psychoactive phytocannabinoids, is particularly effective in reducing the growth of the hormone refractory prostate cancer, targeting the mitochondria,” continues Ligresti. “One of the key proteins regulating mitochondrial function, and which is responsible for both cellular metabolism and the cell death/survival signaling pathway, is VDAC1. By binding to VDAC1, CBD causes an acceleration of the metabolism of the tumor cell, triggering compensatory mechanisms that activate the so-called programmed death or apoptosis”.

The study sheds light on the importance of using these molecules in optimal combinations to fully exploit their therapeutic potential as anticancer agents.

“The hope is that these findings will help future studies, including clinical trials, into the possible use of non-psychotropic cannabinoids as adjuvants for prostate cancer treatment”concludes the researcher.

The Complex Metabolic Diseases and Mitochondria Unit of the Biomedical Research Institute (Barcelona) and the Complex and Nonlinear Systems Research Unit of the University of Portsmouth (UK) also participated in the research.