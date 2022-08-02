Due to the upper limit of the speed of light, the distant galaxies we see now are not what they are today, but the state of billions of years ago, and it is even more challenging to observe the dark matter that does not emit light in distant galaxies. Recently, scientists observed the oldest dark matter to date, as far away as 12 billion light-years, shedding light on the mysteries of the early universe; the team also discovered that some regions have less dark matter than theory predicted, which will help improve models.

Including the Milky Way, all galaxies in the universe are rotating at an astonishing speed. Physical objects in galaxies should be thrown out by centrifugal force. Obviously, these accidents did not happen. Both the earth and the sun are firmly anchored. So physicists speculate that there is something invisible filling the galaxies, protecting them from falling apart.

This invisible, unfeelable, and so far no direct evidence is dark matter. Although current instruments and equipment cannot directly detect dark matter, we have many methods to confirm the influence of dark matter on the operation of the universe, such as analyzing how dark matter gathers galaxies in Together.

Using this principle, the Nagoya University team in Japan announced an extraordinary new discovery of dark matter: dark matter halos around many ancient galaxies were found in a deep space region, dating back to 12 billion years ago, which is equivalent to less than 2 billion after the Big Bang. This year, it may become the earliest dark matter ring studied by human beings, opening a new chapter in early cosmology.

The team first used data from the Subaru Cluster Telescope to identify 1.5 million galaxies with gravitational lensing, and then combined with the microwave background radiation data from the Planck satellite to measure whether there is dark matter around these galaxies and how to distort microwaves farther away, and finally came to the complete galaxy. Evolution map, including dark matter in and around galaxies.

One of the most exciting findings from this study has to do with dark matter clumps. According to the ΛCDM model, the standard theory of cosmology, the subtle fluctuations in the thin background radiation will attract the surrounding material to densely accumulate through gravity, forming uneven clumps, and further forming stars and galaxies. The new research results show that the clump measurements are lower than the ΛCDM model. Predicted value, which means we need to revisit some assumptions in the model.

The team reviewed only one-third of the data from the Pleiades Telescope, and the researchers next plan to analyze the full data set, which is expected to be able to more accurately measure the distribution of dark matter in the early universe. When the Vera Rubin Observatory is put into operation in the future, scientists will have the opportunity to “see” the distribution of dark matter 13 billion years ago.

The new paper is published in Physical Review Letters.

(Source of the first image: Nagoya University)