[MOBILE]At the end of last year, Samsung launched the Galaxy A03 Core mobile phone designed for the entry-level market. After more than half a year, it was suspected to be the successor model Galaxy A04 Core. Earlier, the parameters of the new suspected sample machine were exposed on the testing tool GeekBench website.

According to the screenshot from the testing tool GeekBench website, the test scores and mobile phone configuration of the Samsung mobile phone model SM-A042F, that is, the rumored entry-level positioning work Galaxy A04 Core, are uploaded on this page. It can be seen that the mobile phone uses the MT6765V/CB from MediaTek, that is, the Helio P35 chipset, and the device under test is equipped with 3GB of RAM.

The website login shows that the Galaxy A04 Core with Android 12 (or Android 12 Go Edition) is pre-loaded. The chipset configuration seems to be different from the earlier rumors that it uses its own Exynos 850, but because the Helio P35 is also an entry-level positioning product, the two The performance difference between the two chipsets is not too big. Based on the current information, the Galaxy A04 Core will be available in red, green and black, with a water drop screen and a single-lens set on the back.

