Hyperconnected, younger and younger kids spend hours a day on social media – but adults are no different. And the risks to psycho-physical health can be even high in some cases. It is not easy to identify effective strategies to reduce the time spent on online platforms; however, it can become so when the new rules are not imposed from above, but proposed to the kids, in groups, perhaps as a game, a challenge or a sort of experiment.

