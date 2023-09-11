Utah National Guard Joins Moroc Mantelt Earthquake Exercise Following Recent Tragedy

DRAPER, Utah – In a display of solidarity and preparedness, the Utah National Guard has announced its participation in the upcoming earthquake exercise, Moroc Mantelt. The exercise, which aims to enhance disaster recovery and response capabilities, will take place from September 9 to 23.

Coincidentally, the exercise comes in the aftermath of a devastating magnitude 6.8 earthquake that struck Morocco near Marrakesh. In response to this natural disaster, the Utah National Guard will also be assisting in rescue efforts to help the hundreds of victims affected by the recent earthquake.

Moroc Mantelt has been an annual event for the past 20 years, serving as a platform for disaster response training. The Utah National Guard, having participated in exercises with the Royal Moroccan Armed Forces for the past two decades, expressed their admiration for the capability and professionalism displayed by their Moroccan counterparts. They noted the shared values of community and family, which foster a strong bond between the citizens of Utah and Morocco.

Approximately 40 Guardsmen are expected to arrive in Morocco by September 12, fully committed to their roles as regular participants in Exercise Moroc Mantelt. While their primary focus will be assisting Moroccan authorities in response to the earthquake, they will continue with their planned missions until instructed otherwise.

The Utah National Guard prides itself on being a premier community force, composed of well-trained citizen-soldiers and airmen. With deep historical ties, dating back to 1777, they consider Morocco to be one of the United States‘ oldest allies. Their readiness to act on assigned missions, whether at home or abroad, reflects their dedication to preserving peace and offering support wherever it is needed.

As the Utah National Guard stands hand-in-hand with Morocco during this challenging time, their participation in the Moroc Mantelt exercise serves as a testament to the strength of their alliance and commitment to serving others.

