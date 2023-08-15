Utah Resident Arrested for Fraud and Smuggling Counterfeit COVID-19 Medications

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH- A Utah resident who had been on the run for three years has been apprehended in Utah County. The arrest was made on federal charges of fraud and smuggling counterfeit COVID-19 medications. The suspect, identified as 63-year-old Gordon Hunter Pedersen of Cedar Hills, Utah, had a warrant issued for his arrest on August 25, 2020. He now faces charges of mail fraud, wire fraud, and felony misbranded drug smuggling in interstate commerce, according to court documents.

During the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic, Pedersen allegedly sold a product called “structural alkaline silver” over the internet. He claimed that the product “resonates or vibrates at a frequency that destroys the virus membrane, rendering the virus incapable of attaching to any healthy cell, or infecting you in any way.” These claims were made prior to the availability of approved vaccines.

Furthermore, court documents reveal that Pedersen falsely represented himself as a board-certified “anti-aging physician” in YouTube videos. He also allegedly lied about having a Ph.D. in immunology and a Ph.D. in naturopathic medicine.

The Department of Justice’s Civil Division, Consumer Protection Branch is currently handling a pending civil case related to this matter, with assistance from the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Utah.

In order to tackle fraud associated with the pandemic, the Attorney General established the COVID-19 Fraud Control Task Force on May 17, 2021. This initiative aims to bring together resources from various government agencies to combat and prevent fraudulent activities linked to the ongoing health crisis.

As the legal proceedings move forward, authorities emphasize the importance of remaining vigilant and only relying on certified medical professionals, approved medications, and credible sources of information when it comes to dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic and related issues.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

