Abundant bleeding, pelvic pain, chronic fatigue, sexual and urinary disorders, heaviness in the lower abdomen. Who has i uterine fibroids often finds himself changing his lifestyle, sometimes giving up sports and travel, planning work commitments, celebrating important occasions.

To restore women with moderate to severe symptoms to a life full of possibilities, Gedeon Richter Italy makes available an innovative product, which in a single oral tablet presents the combination of Relugolix (GnRH antagonist 40mg), estradiol (E2, 1mg) and norethisterone acetate (NETA, 0.5mg): the right balance between therapeutic efficacy and clinical safety, even in the long term. In addition, this treatment also has a contraceptive effect from the first month of use.

Uterine fibroids: New drug reduces moderate to severe symptoms

“We have a licensed tool for the treatment of uterine fibroids that has been shown to be effective in reduction of uterine bleeding. The safety on bone metabolism, the low incidence of adverse effects, however not serious, together with the rapidity of action and ease of handling of the drug, which is taken as a single tablet once a day, make it a unique product of its kind to date. Its long-term efficacy and safety make it a candidate for use in a very wide range of women, who can manage the symptoms associated with one or more uterine fibroids without resorting to surgery,” she explains. Roberta VenturellaAssociate Professor in Gynecology and Obstetrics at the Magna Graecia University of Catanzaro.

«The greatest benefits are a significant reduction in heavy menstrual bleeding and pelvic pain related to the presence of uterine fibroids. This translates into an improvement in the quality of life of women in the family, professional and social fields», she confirms Sardinian Attilio Di SpiezioFull Professor in Gynecology and Obstetrics at the University of Naples Federico II.

