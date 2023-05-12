“Uterus fell out”: Gynecologist explains how this can happen

Can the uterus actually just fall out? A Tiktok video in which a young woman describes the incident went viral. “I was 17 and I farted very loudly and suddenly it felt like I had laid an egg. It’s like sitting or lying on a tennis ball in my bed,” she says. “It turned out my uterus had fallen out.”

Can this really happen? “Yes,” says Nikolaos Trifyllis, head of gynecology at the St. Franziskus Hospital in Münster. “At such a young age, however, it is extremely unusual and rare.” A so-called uterine prolapse usually takes several years and is not that rare. “Experts estimate that 30 to 50 percent of women are affected by a so-called uterine prolapse.”

How does a uterine prolapse occur?

“A uterine prolapse is caused by pelvic floor weakness or insufficiency,” explains Trifyllis. “If the connective tissue and muscles there are no longer able to hold up the uterus, it sags.”

The medical term for uterine prolapse is descensus uteri. When the uterus falls so far that it partially or completely protrudes from the vagina, it is called a prolapsed uterus or uterine prolapse.

“Although I would rather speak of a hernia than a prolapsed uterus,” says Trifyllis. “The abdominal wall hernia creates a gap in the abdominal wall, the so-called hernial orifice, through which the intestines can escape.” In addition to the uterus, for example, the vaginal wall with the bladder and even the intestines. However, the organs cannot “slip out” completely, they remain attached and lie in a so-called hernial sac.

How dangerous is that?

“A prolapsed uterus is usually not very dangerous,” says Trifyllis. It does not necessarily have to be accompanied by pain and symptoms.

One However, uterine prolapse can cause discomfort trigger like:

abdominal pain : The uterus “tugs” on the ligaments by which it is suspended as it sinks.

: The uterus “tugs” on the ligaments by which it is suspended as it sinks. Unwillkürlicher Harnverlust : Urinary incontinence occurs when the pelvic floor is overstretched and the urethra loses its grip in the tissues.

: Urinary incontinence occurs when the pelvic floor is overstretched and the urethra loses its grip in the tissues. Problems emptying your bladder or inflammation of the bladder are also possible.

are also possible. pressure sores occur when the lining of the vagina or cervix prolapses. These ulcers make it easier for bacteria and fungi to grow. Then there is bleeding and/or a foul-smelling discharge.

occur when the lining of the vagina or cervix prolapses. These ulcers make it easier for bacteria and fungi to grow. Then there is bleeding and/or a foul-smelling discharge. If the rectum also protrudes into the vagina due to the prolapse of the uterus, it can problems with bowel movements be the result.

be the result. If the vaginal closure is disturbed by the protrusion, the inflame vagina (colpitis)

(colpitis) Also very common in women with a prolapsed uterus back painnamely in the lower back.

Laut Gynäkologe Trifyllis werden four grades of uterine prolapse distinguished:

Grad 1: After lowering, the uterus does not reach the vaginal entrance.

After lowering, the uterus does not reach the vaginal entrance. Grad 2: Uterus lowered to vaginal entrance.

Uterus lowered to vaginal entrance. Grad 3: Uterus pushed out past the vaginal opening.

Uterus pushed out past the vaginal opening. Grad 4: Uterus pushed outwards through the vagina, also called total prolapse.

“The Tiktoker appeared to be Grade 4,” says Trifyllis.

How should those affected react?

“Often, a uterine prolapse takes years and is rarely an emergency,” says Trifyllis. But if you have any suspicion or if you are in pain, you should definitely consult a gynaecologist. A prolapsed uterus can be felt during a gynecological examination.

What helps with a prolapsed uterus?

“Regular pelvic floor training during and after uterine prolapse can help strengthen support structures,” says Trifyllis.

There are also so-called pessaries, which are small rings, cubes or bowls made of rubber. They are inserted into the vagina by the doctor or the patient to stabilize the uterus. If the drop is more pronounced, surgery can also help.

Cause and risk factors that favor a uterine prolapse?

“The cause of a prolapsed uterus is a weak pelvic floor. It can no longer hold the uterus and other nearby organs in the correct position, and they gradually sink down,” explains Trifyllis.

The gynecologist lists the following as risk factors: