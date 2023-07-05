Uwe Klemens opposes one-sided and short-sighted burdens on insured persons and employers: Savings are being made at the wrong end!

Berlin – Uwe Klemens, Chairman of the Association of Substitute Health Insurance Funds e. V. (vdek), calls on politicians to be more responsible with the contributions made by insured persons and employers. At the general meeting of the substitute funds (TK, BARMER, DAK-Gesundheit, KKH, hkk and HEK), Klemens said: “Today the federal cabinet will decide on the budget for 2024. The Federal Ministry of Health (BMG) is to save a considerable sum. For the statutory health insurance (GKV) it follows that the financing plans of the coalition agreement to stabilize the contribution rate – above all to increase the federal subsidy for non-insurance services and cost-covering contributions for the care of people receiving citizen benefit – are not being complied with. Instead, the Federal Minister of Health announced that the contribution rates would be increased again in 2024. They will already be at a record level of 16.2 percent on average in 2023. And there is more: in the social long-term care insurance, the federal subsidy of 1 billion euros is to be deleted. Here it becomes clear how federal grants become available for budget consolidation. The same applies to care: the contributors alone cannot shoulder the rising costs of care.” Long-term care insurance must be financed in a sustainable and generation-fair manner.

Hospital reform must have added value for patients

Klemens emphasized that politicians must finally take expenditure into account. In this context, the vdek association chairman is also concerned about the discussion about the hospital reform. “There is less and less left of the government commission’s original concept, which aimed to improve quality and transparency. The law cannot be about preserving the existing hospital structures with the money of the contributors. This is despite the fact that the necessary staff is often lacking. We expect a real transformation process in the hospital landscape in the interest of the patients, but also of the employees.”

Social self-government faces major challenges

Klemens emphasized that social self-government will now be reconstituted after the 2023 social elections have been completed. “We, as representatives of the insured and employers, will continue to do everything we can to make our interests clear and to stand up for the stability of the GKV.” Politicians have repeatedly emphasized the importance of social self-administration for the preservation and further development of social security systems. But lip service was not enough. “We expect social self-government to be closely involved in the future debate.” Challenges in the next decade are the sustainable financing of social long-term care insurance and statutory health insurance, overcoming sectoral boundaries in care, ensuring the supply of pharmaceuticals at fair prices and improving staffing levels.

The Association of Substitute Funds e. V. (vdek) was founded in Eisenach on May 20, 1912 under the name “Association of registered commercial relief funds (substitute funds)”. Until 2009, the association operated under the name “Association of Employee Health Insurance Funds e. V.” (VdAK).

More than 290 employees work at the vdek headquarters in Berlin. In the individual federal states, 15 state representations with a total of around 380 and more than 30 employees in the care bases ensure the regional presence of the substitute health insurance funds.