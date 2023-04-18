Vacation or separation: “Damn, how do I get the time around?”

VA few days ago I was sitting in a bar with friends. We drank white wine and beer, and at some point we ended up on the subject of vacation. A friend said he was flying to Lisbon for the weekend with his brother. It’s getting relaxed, he said, because the two have been taking a little trip together at least once a year since they left home. Another friend just sighed and didn’t want to think about vacation. He recently broke up with his girlfriend. They were together for four years, actually everything seemed okay. They had been living together for a year and everyone was sure they would soon be announcing their engagement. Until it came to this one journey.

Australia and New Zealand, three weeks, in spring. A lifelong dream, actually.