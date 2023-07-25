Vacation ruin phobias: what they are and how to overcome them

Holidays are a time to rest and regenerate but if we have some phobias that there they limit we don’t always manage to enjoy them as much as we would like. Sometimes, you might decide to change travel destination or also give up going. Let’s see some rather common phobias and how you can intervene to address them.

In this article

Odophobia

With the term odophobia if it indicates the fear of travelling. For some, getting out of your comfort zone by changing your habits and diet or discovering a new country with a different culture can be synonymous with anxiety and stress. Among the possible causes, there is having experienced unpleasant episodes while travelling, such as illness or panic attacks. It is a phobia that can greatly limit the person, making his movements too difficult. In these cases it can be useful to plan first the itinerary e get used to it gradually departures, initially going to places close to home and for short periods.

Holiday phobias: aerophobia

L’aerophobia (or aviophobia) causes one state of intense and persistent anxiety which manifests itself every time you have to take a airplane. They are generally warned too physical ailments such as dizziness, tremors, increased sweating and palpitations, both before and during the flight. There fear to fly can be linked to remembering negative eventsto not having never had this experience or join other sources of stress. There are various precautions which can be used to relax, including taking some natural supplements based on melatonin, chamomile or valerian. There are also gods corsi organized by the airlines that explain how the vehicle works and allow you to make simulations and test flights.

Amaxophobia

The afraid to drive o amaxophobia presents with an emotional state of distress when driving a vehicle or at the thought of having to do so. In severe cases it can reduce significantly its independence and the possibility of movement, especially when the place where you go is not well connected by other means of transport. It can result from several factors. For example, from one low esteem in their own abilitiesfromanxiety about parting from his own family or from having done road accidents in the past. When it’s just a mild form of anxiety, that might be enough practice driving a little at a time to gain confidence and in the company of another person, practicing methods to manage negative thoughts.

Holiday phobias: thalassophobia

The thalassophobia And different from phobia of water and refers specifically to fear of the sea or some deep bodies of water. Sufferers can not being able to swim in the sea, lake or pool. Symptoms such as tachycardia, dizziness or nausea may emerge from just seeing these places. The Causes of phobia can be many, such as bad memories or traumatic experiences. To help manage it, the breathing techniques which promote relaxation.

Acrofobia

L’acrofobia consists in having fear of heights and to climb up high places like them mountain tops or to look out from windows and balconies. It is common to experience symptoms such as tremors, increased sweating, rapid heartbeat and a sense of tightness in the chest. One strategy that can help is to give yourself some gods small goals in order to understand what your limits are and possibly proceed step by step.

Entomophobia

L’entomophobia o fear of insects it involves irrational and disproportionate distress to something that does not pose a real danger. The sight or thought of an insect can lead the individual to avoid being in the middle of nature, beyond constantly check the surroundings in order not to risk finding one. You may feel nervous, anxious, and may also have other physical symptoms typical of phobias. At the origin there may be a trauma or one genetic predisposition, given by having phobic parents. To start overcoming the problem, one could documentation about what scares us to get to know it better and try to face it instead of avoiding it.

Can phobias be cured?

Someone specific phobias they result particularly disabling. An advisable and effective remedy to cure them is to undertake a psychotherapy course. Cognitive-behavioral therapy is frequently used in which there is agradual exposure to the feared stimuluswith the guidance and support from a professional.

Read also…

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

