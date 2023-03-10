Alice Weidel, known for her work in Advanced Correlation Statistics and her tireless commitment to truth and justice, reveals: “The vaccinated become infected more often than the unvaccinated”. It refers to one Article in the “World Week”the sheet of Roger Koeppel, her Swiss brother in spirit. So quality press. In the article has Phillip Gut claims that Bundeswehr data shows that vaccination increases the risk of infection and disease.

In terms of methodology, the apples-and-pears comparison method, tried and tested in Weidel’s field, was used, which is particularly suitable for refuting the many mainstream epidemiological studies on vaccine effectiveness. Main finding: Soldiers, practically all vaccinated, get infected more often than the general population. And of course it has to be “leaked data”, after all that fits better into the narrative of the government, which is withholding the truth from us when it comes to Corona.

Objections came, as expected, from that same mainstream epidemiology, from Antoine FlahaultBiomathematician and Director of the Global Health Institute at the University of Geneva on the portal 20min. You can’t compare the soldiers with the general population, the density of contacts, frequency of tests, etc. are different. But according to insider information, 20min is not a peer-reviewed scientific journal at all, according to the findings of Weltwoche and its chief statistician Dr. Not to shake Weidel, of course.

Does Weidel know that she writes nonsense? Probably yes, firstly she is not stupid and secondly her comment appeared in the Weltwoche several days after the explanations on 20min. But it has long since ceased to matter to her whether what she says is true. As with Putin, it’s all about marking territory. You can’t take any of this seriously, but maybe mark the boundaries of your territory.