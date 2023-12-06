Home » Vaccination campaign, Regions commit to strengthening vaccination campaign The Ministry of Health and Regions control room met today
Vaccination campaign, Regions commit to strengthening vaccination campaign The Ministry of Health and Regions control room met today

Vaccination campaign, Regions commit to strengthening vaccination campaign The Ministry of Health and Regions control room met today

Press release no. 61
Date of the press release 5 December 2023

Vaccination campaign, Regions commit to strengthening vaccination campaign The Ministry of Health and Regions control room met today

The Control Room dedicated to Covid and influenza vaccination campaigns convened by the General Directorate of Prevention of the Ministry of Health, in which representatives of the Regions participated, met this morning.

“The Regions have undertaken the commitment to strengthen all the actions necessary to implement local vaccination, through vaccination Open Days and by placing general practitioners, pharmacies and all healthcare settings in a position to increase their vaccination offer, ensuring a more efficient distribution of Covid and flu vaccine doses”, declares the Director General of Health Prevention.

The General Secretary of the Italian GP Federation, Silvestro Scotti, also confirmed the availability of general practitioners to participate in all vaccination activities, focusing on the relationship of trust with patients, starting with Open Days in their practices outpatients and by the co-administration of influenza and anti-COVID vaccine.

“We are satisfied with the participation of the Regions and the unanimous adhesion to this appeal – concludes Vaia – and with their manifest desire to uniformly implement every initiative to ensure that Italian citizens feel protected and welcomed by the National Health Service” .

