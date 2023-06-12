Vaccination damage: Biontech has to face the first lawsuit

A plaintiff is demanding compensation for pain and suffering of at least 150,000 euros because of suspected vaccination damage, the Hamburg Regional Court announced. The woman, who does not wish to be named, says she has suffered from upper body pain, swelling of the extremities, exhaustion, fatigue and sleep disorders since the corona vaccination.

Biontech rejects the allegations. “We have carefully examined the health impairments described by the plaintiff on the basis of all the information provided and have come to the conclusion that the lawsuit is unfounded,” said the Mainz-based company.

