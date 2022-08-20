The elections are approaching and the League seems more determined than ever a relaunch liberal values. In a 202-page program, in the chapter dedicated to Health, the freedom of therapeutic choice emerges with great force. According to the League, the health emergency caused by the recent pandemic of the Sars-Cov-2 virus has led the government to take decisions that mandatorily impose, by law, mandatory health treatment such as vaccination against Covid-19 for certain categories of individuals.

This provision, although it was introduced to protect and safeguard public health, has in fact deprived citizens of the freedom of therapeutic choice and imposed restrictions on personal freedom. Although this decision was adopted to try to deal with a situation of evident national emergency, the League, while convinced of the importance of widespread vaccination aimed in particular at the most fragile categories, argues that this treatment should be offered to citizens without any more obligations, but rather by guaranteeing a broad information campaign that can accompany them in the most conscious choice possible to protect their own health and that of others and first of all promoting home care.

Furthermore, with regard to any damage generated by the administration of a vaccine, the program clearly states: “Recognition of the full protection of the person in the event of damage to health for any adverse vaccine reactions through the provision of compensation by the State for anyone who has suffered injuries or infirmities from which a permanent impairment of psycho-physical integrity has resulted, providing for a simplified and digitized compensation request system “.

Worthy of being noticed is also the desire to overcome the “emergency” logic that has characterized Italian political life starting from 2020. To do this it is necessary focus on prevention and protection of both individual and collective healththrough a well-structured strategy that the Lega party expresses in 4 fundamental proposals:

1. Ensuring the protection of the health of the individual and the community through the introduction of a National Pandemic Plan for proactive prevention and management of the risks of priority infectious diseases (PPN) that identifies and updates the actions to be taken in anticipation of a pandemic emergency situation;

2. Realize the full operation of an integrated State-Regions information system through the establishment of the Italian pandemic preparedness network (RIPP) and the National Center for Disease Prevention and Control (CCM) / Istituto Superiore di Sanità (ISS) which ensures the direction and coordination, and that it includes all the epidemiological and virological networks active for the surveillance of the NHS including the InfluNet network and the Network;

3. Ensure the effective adaptation of the network of assistance and treatment of infectious diseases to the evolution of needs through the inclusion in the Lea of ​​the recommended vaccination coverage defined in the PPN, providing for the administration of vaccines through the NHS and favoring the integration of the Asl vaccination centers ;

4. Provide for the adoption of the extraordinary national intervention plan (Pns) in the event that the Ministry of Health detects a concrete and current risk for public health that may derive from epidemic emergencies.

Apparently the League and the center-right seem to have very clear ideas on how to manage any new health crises, focusing decisively on the freedom of individual therapeutic choice and protection of collective health.

Carlo Toto, 20 August 2022