Vaccination protects against measles

Measles is a highly contagious, feverish viral disease that can lead to protracted courses and rarely to serious complications. The time between infection and the appearance of the first symptoms (incubation period) is 8-14 days.

In principle, the Standing Committee on Vaccination (STIKO) recommends the first vaccination against measles as a combined measles-mumps-rubella vaccine (MMR) in children aged 11 to 14 months. A second vaccination should be given at the age of 14-23 months.

Additionally, the STIKO recommends that all adults born after 1970 should check their vaccination status. Here he can too Vaccination check by the BZgA help.

Those with statutory health insurance are entitled to the vaccinations recommended by STIKO free of charge.

Measures to increase the vaccination rate

Germany has made important progress in the field of measles vaccination in children in recent years. As the current cases show, these efforts must not be slacked off.

It remains an important health policy concern to achieve the vaccination rates of 95 percent required for measles elimination for the two vaccinations recommended by STIKO. In many cases, vaccinations are still too late and not, as recommended by the STIKO, until the child has reached the age of two. In the one to six year old age group, the proportion of children who are susceptible to measles infection is therefore still very high. For the affected children, the risk of disease remains increased in the period until the vaccination protection is complete. Especially in community facilities, such as the daycare center, this means that major outbreaks of the disease can occur, for example, when measles occurs. The Federal Ministry of Health is taking numerous measures to increase vaccination rates. In addition to the campaign of the BZgA “Germany is looking for the vaccination card” and the Information sheets about the RKI’s MMR vaccinations in 15 languages These include regulations planned with the Prevention Act, the draft of which was approved by the cabinet on December 17, 2014:

Introduction of proof of a medical consultation in front of the day-care center

Medical advice on vaccinations from a pediatrician or family doctor is the right way to protect children early and eradicate dangerous diseases such as measles. The draft of the Prevention Act therefore provides for medical vaccination advice, which parents will have to present when their child enters the day care center in the future. This makes sense because small children have an increased risk of contracting dangerous diseases, such as measles, and the risk of infection in community facilities such as day care centers also increases. The advice serves to educate parents more about such dangerous diseases and ways of protecting their child and to improve vaccination protection.

Checking the vaccination status at the health check-ups

The greatest vaccination gaps are in adolescents and young adults. Data from the RKI’s Child and Adolescent Health Survey from 2003-2006 show that only 77.5% of 14-17 year olds were completely protected against measles. The planned Prevention Act therefore stipulates that the attending physician will in future check the vaccination status during health examinations for adults, children and adolescents and advise on recommended vaccinations.