UDINE. Pharmacy vaccinations are starting, both for immunizations against Covid and for the flu. The Regional Council of Friuli Venezia Giulia has in fact approved a specific resolution, the result of an agreement between the Region, Federfarma Fvg and associations representing the pharmacies of the area.

It will thus be possible for the first time to get vaccinated comfortably in the pharmacy near your home. The service can be used both by subjects to whom the vaccination is offered free of charge (for the flu vaccination, therefore over 60s and adults over 18 suffering from pathologies at risk of complications), and those who voluntarily want to receive the vaccination (at a cost of about 19 euros for the flu shot). No cost to receive vaccines against Covid, as is currently the case in the hubs.



The administrations will begin in those pharmacies which, after a short trial, will offer to ensure this new service. “We are now ready to go, as always with a great spirit of service: as pharmacists we will be an active part in making citizens aware of the importance of vaccination and the possibility of doing it in the pharmacy near home will certainly be a positive element” comments Luca Degrassi, president of Federfarma Fvg. He adds: «Pharmacies have acquired a new role that has proved to be essential during the health emergency, in particular they have had a strategic task in tracking and monitoring the pandemic, and are now participating with great commitment in the implementation of vaccination campaigns, initially with Cup reservations and now also with the administration of vaccines in the pharmacy ».

Degrassi stressed that the first reservations to be vaccinated against Covid in the pharmacy can probably be collected as early as the first days of December. The flu shots, on the other hand, will be able to leave even a few days earlier.



The president of Federfarma specifies that pharmacies are authorized to administer all boosters against Covid (therefore from the third dose onwards), while the first cycle (first and second dose) will be the responsibility of the health companies. As has been the case in the hubs since the beginning of the pandemic, on the occasion of vaccinations against Covid, pharmacists will have to carry out anamnesis and enter all data into the computer system (which will thus be updated in real time).

«Ministerial Decree 77/2022, decree for the reform and development of health care in the area, entrusts pharmacies with a well-defined role, in particular as regards the new monitoring activities, support for therapeutic adherence and development of telemedicine, therefore – concludes Degrassi – we now await the development of new activities by the Region and the Health Authorities, to create a true multidisciplinary project, which develops the necessary synergies. Our Region needs a strong territorial medicine, in which all the protagonists have a well-defined role, for this it will be necessary to have effective coordination and adequate management capacity”.