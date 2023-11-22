Vaccinations begin in Africa, first doses delivered to Cameroon – breaking latest news

New Malaria Vaccine Arrives in Cameroon, Marking Major Step in Fight Against Disease

Shipments of RTS,S, the first WHO-recommended malaria vaccine, have begun, with 331,200 doses arriving in Yaoundé, Cameroon. This delivery marks a significant milestone, as it is the first to a country not previously involved in the malaria vaccine pilot program and signals the start of malaria vaccination in high-risk areas of the African continent. The burden of malaria is heaviest in Africa, accounting for approximately 95% of global cases and 96% of malaria-related deaths in 2021.

In addition to Cameroon, an additional 1.7 million doses of the RTS,S vaccine are expected to arrive in Burkina Faso, Liberia, Niger, and Sierra Leone in the coming weeks, with other African countries receiving doses in the following months. This paves the way for these countries to begin introducing the vaccine into routine vaccination programs, with the first doses expected to be administered in the first quarter of 2024.

Introducing a new vaccine into essential vaccination programs requires complex preparations, including training of health workers, investment in infrastructure, technical capacity, vaccine storage, community involvement, and demand planning. The four-dose schedule of the malaria vaccine presents an additional challenge, requiring careful planning for effective distribution.

Since 2019, Ghana, Kenya, and Malawi have administered the vaccine on a four-dose schedule starting at approximately 5 months of age in selected districts as part of the Malaria Vaccine Implementation Program (MVIP). The program has seen over 2 million children reached by the malaria vaccine, resulting in a notable 13% drop in all-cause mortality in eligible age children and a significant reduction in severe disease from malaria and hospital admissions.

The MVIP is coordinated by the World Health Organization (WHO) in collaboration with UNICEF and other partners and funded by Gavi, the Global Fund, and UNITAID, with doses donated by GSK, the manufacturer of the RTS,S vaccine. The successful distribution and impact of the RTS,S vaccine have also led to the recent recommendation of a second malaria vaccine, R21, produced by the Serum Institute of India.

The availability of two malaria vaccines is expected to increase supply to meet high demand in African countries and lead to sufficient vaccine doses for all children living in areas where malaria is a public health risk. However, it is important to note that malaria vaccines are not a stand-alone solution and should be introduced in the context of the WHO recommended package of malaria control measures.

The addition of the malaria vaccine to existing control measures has the potential to be a game-changer for malaria control and could save tens of thousands of lives each year. As the world celebrates this historic milestone in the fight against malaria, continued efforts are needed to bring malaria vaccines to scale so that more children can live longer, healthier lives.

Share this: Facebook

X

