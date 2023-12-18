Vaccinations for Travel: What You Need to Know Before Leaving the Country for Vacation

As you prepare for your next vacation, it’s important to consider whether your destination country requires any special vaccinations. Some countries may have specific requirements for entry, such as inoculation against yellow fever.

According to Dr. Hebe Vázquez, an infectious disease doctor and member of the API Vaccine Committee, it’s crucial to consult with a travel medicine specialist well in advance of your trip. “Many times, the consultation is made very late,” Dr. Vázquez noted. “We have to know the duration of the trip, the type of trip, and whether you need any type of medication for prevention of infectious diseases and potentially dangerous events at the destination.”

For example, travelers heading to Brazil may need to obtain a yellow fever vaccine. Dr. Vázquez emphasized that for individuals over the age of 60, the vaccine is a precaution rather than a contraindication. “Starting at 60, we enter a stage where we respond less to vaccination,” she explained. “It is the doctor who has to evaluate whether one goes to the area and can or cannot get vaccinated.”

To learn more about travel vaccinations and health precautions for your next trip, watch the full report in the video. And remember, it’s always best to seek professional medical advice before traveling to ensure a safe and healthy journey.

