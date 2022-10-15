An incredible discovery has been made in the laboratory in the field of heart attack prevention, a vaccine that can help the most fragile people. How it works and how it is injected.

L’heart attack of the myocardium (that is what affects the heart) is a very delicate subject, since it is a pathology that can take completely by surprise, especially if there are no particular frailties.

Precisely for this reason, prevention is always invited, in an attempt to have a complete picture of the subject and avoid this unpleasant circumstance. From today, however, there will be a valid ally that will help simplify the work of doctors, a heart attack vaccine which has a very specific role in countering a particular problem causing heart attack in some frail patients.

Heart attack vaccine: how it works

The first detail that should be emphasized concerns the possibilities of application of this drug. L’Inclisiran – defined long active drugs because it has an efficacy that lasts longer (just like vaccines) – it would not be administered preventively to all patients, but only to those who, due to certain pathologies, risk inctus and heart attack.

In particular, the molecule contained within it manages to halve the values ​​of LDL cholesterol in the blood – responsible for episodes such as myocardial infarction.

As Dr. Piergiuseppe Agostonithe active ingredient silences a sequence of mRNA in the liver cells, thus preventing the overproduction of “bad” cholesterol.

As for the administration, it is a simple injection that must be performed every six months to obtain satisfactory results. Exactly as in the vaccine, therefore, the “booster” should be carried out every now and then.

Infarct vaccine: the researches conducted

These incredible results have been obtained by subjecting to the administration of the drug patients who had not been able to obtain satisfactory results even with statins (which is taken precisely in the case of high cholesterol).

Obviously the research continues, but Dr. Agostoni is more than optimistic about the success of the study. In fact, another test should be performed soon double blind – that is, when half of the patients take the medicine and the other half the placebo but neither they nor the doctors know which of the two – but the results are already so satisfactory at the moment that most likely no further confirmation will be needed.

