Moderna’s investigational mRNA vaccine against respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) in the elderly is about 84 percent effective in preventing lower respiratory tract disease caused by RSV. This was communicated by the American company announcing that the phase 3 study ConquerRsv on the product, called mRna-1345, has achieved the primary endpoints, including precisely “an efficacy of 83.7% against lower respiratory tract pathology associated with Rsv defined by two or more symptoms”. The vaccine candidate was generally well tolerated. Based on these data, reviewed by an independent board, Moderna intends to seek approval for the product in the first half of 2023.

The third phase of the experimentation

The randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial involved approximately 37,000 adults ages 60 and older in 22 countries, including the United States. The study is ongoing and further efficacy analyzes are planned, even for severe RSV, as the number of cases grows.

Mild or moderate adverse reactions

On the safety front, adverse reactions to date have been largely mild or moderate. Among the most common: pain at the injection site, fatigue, headache, pain in muscles and joints. The overall rate of serious side effects was 4%, compared with 2.8% with placebo.

“The findings represent an important step forward in the prevention of RSV-induced lower respiratory disease in adults aged 60 and older,” he says. Stephane Bancel, CEO of Moderna. “These data are encouraging,” she adds, and “we look forward to publishing the full results and sharing the data at an upcoming infectious disease medical conference.” Moderna will in fact submit the results to a peer-reviewed journal and will soon present them at a scientific meeting, reads a note.

“Respiratory diseases represent one of the main public health priorities – continues the CEO of the US company – and are one of the main causes of hospitalization. For these reasons, in addition to our mRna-1345 RSV vaccine candidate, we are committed to developing a portfolio of mRNA vaccines to target the most significant viruses causing respiratory disease, including COVID-19, influenza and human metapneumovirus”.

Respiratory syncytial virus in adults

“RSV significantly impacts the health of older, high-risk adults, especially those with comorbidities,” he said. Abdullah BaqiPrincipal Investigator for the Study Centers in Bangladesh and Lecturer at the US Johns Hopkins University – This study will help understand the role of severe acute respiratory infections in older adult populations and contribute to the future implementation of vaccines targeting adults in areas of the world that have fewer resources”.

Another vaccine being tested

GSK also recently announced the positive results of its tests for a vaccine against respiratory syncytial virus for adults.

The respiratory syncytial virus

Respiratory syncytial virus is contagious and common: it affects the lungs and airways. RSV causes more than 360,000 hospitalizations and 24,000 deaths globally in adults each year. However, it is one of the main remaining infectious diseases for which, precisely, there is no specific vaccine or treatment.

The elderly are at high risk of serious illnesses because, due to advanced age, their immunity decreases.

In addition, RSV can aggravate conditions including chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), asthma and chronic heart failure, and can lead to serious outcomes such as pneumonia, hospitalization and death.