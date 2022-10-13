Researchers are looking for a version of the definitive anti-covid vaccine. Many were hoping for the nasal spray version. Here’s what the first tests say.

The various problems have put aside the problematic cause since Covid. The variants are still present and in the last few weeks they have reported high numbers. For this reason, science is in constant ferment to give life to a vaccine that protects everyone.

The latest developments in this regard have brought to light a version spray nasally. As is the case in these cases, there have been some first tests on the matter. These have given not exactly satisfactory results. Which surprised the various researchers of this vaccine.

As we all know, all versions of the vaccine do not serve to avoid contagion but to prevent the most serious form of the disease, hospitalization and death. Its not blocking the contagion from the beginning, has given great space to the intranasal versions. These are easier to administer and can also be performed by unskilled personnel. As mentioned, however, the first tests have shown some ineffectiveness in humans. Which led to seeing the doses and the formulation. Let’s see what the problems with this vaccine are.

Nasal spray vaccine, the results disappoint: here’s why

The Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, as reported by Focus, was analyzed by scholars from Oxford’s Jenner Institute. Researchers tried to understand the effectiveness of this vaccine. About 30 people did that they had not vaccinated and 12 who received the dose like booster. The trial did not see any side effects.

In the scientific journal eBioMedicineas reported Focusthe investigators wrote that the immune response to the spray vaccine was weak, insufficient e inconsistent. The results of the first tests, therefore, are well below the set threshold. With this training, the nasal spray vaccine cannot be useful in any way. So we need a change of direction on the formula or the way to administer.

The testing team measured the antibodies in the respiratory tract and blood circulation. A single act of the vaccine had low efficacy in producing the antibodies. After two sprays some volunteers showed antibodies to the level mucosali. The level, however, was slightly higher than that of a virus infection. As for the systemic ones, they appeared after a month and in a few individuals. The quantity was definitely under than what the vaccine usually grants.

What went wrong?

As he points out Focusa problem that gave birth to low results may stem from the fact that some droplets end up in the mouth and, consequently, in the stomach. Precisely for this reason, due analysis must be made on the formula or on the dosage. Another avenue could be to change the delivery tools. So as to make it go deeper than the routes respiratory. In short, the way forward has been mapped out and we will see if there are any developments in this regard.