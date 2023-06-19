Vaccine focus: science does not want to be found unprepared for the next pandemic

Trained immunity refers to a long-term enhancement of the cellular responsiveness of the innate immune system induced by particular vaccines and infections. During the three-year COVID-19 pandemic, vaccines that can induce trained immunological responses have been studied for their immunological induction capabilities to enhance protection against COVID-19. The pandemic has taken its toll of lives and has been a trauma for everyone, for the population and for those in the medical-scientific field. In newly published reviews, the researchers examined existing data on the potential to broaden the anti-COVID therapeutic landscape by vaccines that induce trained immunological responses.

Immune responses trained by non-COVID vaccines

Methods that boost innate immunological responses during the early days of SARS-CoV2 infection before activating antigen-targeted B and T lymphocyte responses would improve COVID-19 outcomes by inhibiting coronavirus replication and halting disease progression. illness. Studies have reported that specific vaccines, particularly those involving live but attenuated microorganisms, can confer immune protection against non-target organisms. Several immunological mechanisms regulate the effects, including the induction of the cross-protective T lymphocyte response and a long-term improvement in the functioning of innate immune cells. Of note, trained immunity is independent of the causative antigen and can confer broad and cross-reactive immune protection.

Vaccines that can induce trained immunological responses include Bacillus Calmette-Guerin (BCG), oral polio vaccine (OPV), measles-mumps-rubella (MMR), and influenza vaccines. Vaccines produce functional and transcriptional programs of trained immunity. BCG vaccines activate myelopoiesis and enhance myeloid cell function, whereas influenza vaccines comprising the ASO3 adjuvant induce more robust interferon-mediated (IFN) responses against SARS-CoV2. Intravenous BCG vaccinations enhance B- and T-lymphocyte responses following exposure to SARS-CoV2 and enhance serological immune responses to SARS-CoV2 vaccines.

Studies using human angiotensin-converting enzyme K18 2 (hACE2) mice have reported that BCG vaccines reduce viral load, pathological tissue damage, inflammatory cell recruitment, and pro-inflammatory cytokine production. BCG vaccines generated cross-reactive anti-SARS-CoV-2 antibodies and induced trained immunological responses such as myeloid cell differentiation and activation of glycolytic pathways in murine animals. Animal studies have indicated that BCG vaccines rapidly induce monocyte and T cell activation against SARS-CoV-2, likely due to direct bone marrow involvement.

Lessons learned from the pandemic

The immunological defects in COVID-19 vary according to the strength of the host defences. In the case of effective immunological responses in the early stage of COVID-19, SARS-CoV2 replication is inhibited, leading to low levels of generalized inflammation and viremia and improved survival. In the case of defective host responses in the early asymptomatic phase of COVID-19, SARS-CoV2 rapidly multiplies in the host, resulting in a hyperinflammatory state and worse prognosis. Coronavirus infections induce strong, trained immunological responses, which could contribute to sustained inflammatory complications of SARS-CoV2 infections.

Trained immunity-inducing vaccines licensed for use can become effective tools for bridging vaccinations to mitigate the health burden and economic consequences of pandemics. Trained responses can also improve the effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines. And speaking of vaccines, let’s introduce the second side of the coin. COVID has underscored the lack of a broadly protective universal vaccine that could be effective against several future variants. Research efforts in this direction are ongoing, to develop broad-spectrum and pan-family and gender vaccines, focusing on influenza, henipaviruses and coronaviruses (CoV).

Pan-henipavirus vaccine

Henipaviruses are divided into two categories: classical and non-classical henipaviruses. Animal or human sera after natural infection with Hendra virus (HeV) or Nipah virus (NiV) can cross-neutralize both viruses, laying the foundation for the development of monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) and a pan-henipavirus vaccine. Candidate vaccines targeting HeV or NiV glycoprotein have been effective in animal models. The HeV soluble glycoprotein (sG) protein subunit vaccine, under the trade name Equivac HeV, has been licensed for use in horses. HeV and NiV sG vaccines provided homologous and heterologous protection against both viruses, although HeV sG vaccine was better against NiV. Four NiV vaccines based on the protein subunit and viral vector platform are under development. In addition, a clinical trial for an mRNA NiV vaccine is underway.

Pan-flu vaccine

Existing inactivated influenza vaccines (IIVs) target influenza A viruses (IAV) and influenza B viruses (IBV) that cause infections in humans. While platform IIV is still widespread and relatively the same after 80 years, the vaccine‘s valence has increased over time. IIVs have been re-developed based on bivalent, trivalent and multivalent vaccine formulations. Genetic and antigenic characterization of circulating human seasonal influenza viruses and clinical and epidemiological data can help determine the need for vaccine strain update. Many strategies for a universal influenza vaccine are being evaluated in preclinical development, focusing on broadly neutralizing antibodies (nAbs) against hemagglutinin. There are 800 flu vaccines currently in clinical trials, including eight multivalent vaccines, as stated by WHO.

Pan-Coronavirus Vaccines

Respiratory syndrome SARS, Middle East respiratory syndrome (MERS) and COVID-19 have caused epidemics and pandemics over the past two decades, resulting in unprecedented economic and human losses and global public health disruptions. No CoV vaccines were approved for humans prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. While multiple vaccine candidates for SARS-CoV or MERS-CoV have been developed, none have received regulatory approval for clinical evaluation. To date, WHO has granted Emergency Use List (EUL) for 11 SARS-CoV-2 vaccines based on inactivated whole virus, mRNA, adenovirus vectors and protein subunit platforms.

These first-generation vaccines are based on the SARS-CoV-2 Wuhan ancestral strain and are ineffective against new immune variants such as the Omicron variant. Therefore, second generation SARS-CoV-2 vaccines have been developed. Moderna and Pfizer have introduced bivalent vaccines based on the ancestral strain and the Omicron variant. Individuals boosted with bivalent vaccine showed greater nAb response against Omicron subvariants. As mentioned, due to immune imprinting, most of the recalled B cells target epitopes of the ancestral stock, much less Omicron. Therefore, research efforts are underway to develop larger third-generation pan-sarbecovirus vaccines.

Conclusions

While there are reports of broad-spectrum nAbs against influenza viruses, CoVs or henipaviruses, structural characterization of their corresponding epitopes and, therefore, vaccines targeting those epitopes are lacking. Conversely, many pan-variant, -sarbecovirus, -beta-CoV mAbs have been identified and characterized. Alternatively, given the ongoing development of pan-gender vaccines, immunization with neutralizing monoclonal antibodies will be worth considering as a universal antibody vaccine for early intervention in future outbreaks. The lesson has possibly been learned; and science intends to be found “militarized” for future eventualities. Also because not only people infected with the coronavirus have died, but also those who have been postponed in the field of oncology, cardiology, diabetes and so on, “set aside” for the emergency.

By Dr. Gianfrancesco Cormaci, PhD, specialist in Clinical Biochemistry.

