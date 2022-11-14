The topic of vaccines is enriched by a discovery that overturns knowledge. After inflammation, the response to vaccination is better.

The new thesis is that inflammation could strengthen the antibody response to vaccination.

Researchers from Emory Healt Science of the USA have published a study in Nature Immunology whose results – if confirmed – they would be amazing. Inflammation is a negative event for the body but it can hide a positive side. The patient might have a strengthened antibody response following vaccination. As a result, the inflammatory levels before a vaccine they can affect the response and generate more antibodies. The issue is thorny especially after the many controversies unleashed following the mandatory vaccination against Covid 19.

So many people turned out against vaccines pointing the finger especially on the speed of creation and on a rough experiment. The side effects caused by Astrazeneca have certainly not helped to trust the Coronavirus vaccines but it is scientific fact that the vaccinated have reacted better to inflammation. The aforementioned study, however, studied the reverse case, how the previous inflammation affects the response to vaccination.

Vaccines and response to immunization

Each person following a vaccine reaches a certain level of protection different from all the others. This is because immunization depends on several factors such as i biomarker of the immune system. Wanting to analyze responses to vaccination, Emory’s team of researchers evaluated the molecular characteristics of 820 young adults healthy with bound immunity to 13 vaccines to be able to identify the biomarkers that act on the antibody response.

The study envisaged the creation of three groups with a’common gene expression relating to previous levels of inflammation to vaccination. The first group included people with high inflammation, in the second those with medium inflammation and in the third group with low inflammation.

The results speak for themselves

The researchers found – after delving into the immunological changes following vaccine administration – that the participants placed in the group with increased inflammation before vaccination they produced the more efficient antibody response.

This means that by contracting the inflammation before the vaccine, you will have a higher level of antibody protection following the dose.