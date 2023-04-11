Just four months ago Moderna and MSD released preliminary data on a personalized mRNA vaccine, combined with immunotherapy, against melanoma, and in February the FDA granted that vaccine Breakthrough Therapy designation, to accelerate its development . Now again Moderna, in the person of its chief medical officer, gives an interview to the Guardian in which he states that in just 5 years the company will be able to offer mRna vaccines for different types of cancer and for “all pathological areas” . The pharmaceutical company – reports the British newspaper – is confident of being able to have mRNA therapies ready against cancer, heart, autoimmune, respiratory and other diseases, including rare diseases, by 2030. A hope for thousands, if not millions, of people, as Burton himself points out.

How an mRNA vaccine against cancer works

In fact, with the pandemic, the technology based on messenger RNA – born precisely in the context of research for a vaccine against cancer – has had an incredible acceleration: some believe that in a year and a half the 15 year progress. Let’s say right away that we are talking about therapeutic vaccines (not preventive, therefore), but which work with the same philosophy and with the same mechanisms: that is, they teach the immune system to recognize the “enemy”, whether it is a virus, a bacterium, a tumor cell already present or molecules at the basis of other pathologies. Not “universal” vaccines, but personalized, made to measure.

An individual therapy

Simplifying, the functioning of an mRNA-based anti-cancer vaccine is this: through biopsies and thanks to an algorithm, the mutations of the tumor cells are identified which are not present in the healthy ones and which act as a driver, i.e. guide the development of the tumor and that they can activate the immune system; the information is used to synthesize, in the laboratory, the messenger RNA (mRna) with the instructions to trigger the immune response; once injected, in fact, the mRNA is translated into identical protein parts (antigens) to those found on tumor cells. Now Moderna’s statements tell us that we are really close to bringing all of this into clinical practice.

Several trials in progress

“At the time the pandemic broke out, the German BioNTech had already been working for some time on a therapeutic vaccine against melanoma, and precisely combined with immunotherapy – says Luigia Pace, director of the immunoregulation laboratory “Armenise-Harvard ”, IIGM and IRCCS Institute for Cancer Research of Candiolo – In fact, therefore, when it signed the partnership with Pfizer to develop the mRNA vaccine against Covid-19, it was researching a vaccine against tumors. In reality there are many laboratories which, at the same time, were then – and are now – carrying out experiments all over the world, including Italy, and there are also many giants apart from Moderna. For example, trials are underway for an m-RNA vaccine against prostate cancer in the USA”.

The challenges

However, there are several challenges to overcome before these vaccines can make it to the bedside. First of all the identification of the “right” mutation to use. Furthermore, the reactivation of the immune system is not obvious. “For this – explains Pace – mRNA vaccines are combined with immunotherapies: antibodies that have the task of releasing the brakes of our immune system, so that, once the ‘enemy’ is recognized, it is really able to activate. The big advantage, however, is that vaccines have the possibility of creating an immune memory, which remains over time “.

The promises and hopes

Pace, together with colleagues from the IIGM – Italian Institute for Genomic Medicine and the IRCCS of Candiolo have long been participating in studies both on mRNA and on other types of anti-cancer vaccines, such as those based on adenoviruses, and with the his group and the Italian-Swiss biotech Nouscom published a study in Science Translational Medicine last summer.