“With a series of innovative vaccines, we could save millions of lives even from diseases such as cancer.” These are the statements reported exclusively by Guardian by Dr. Paul Burton, medical director of the pharmaceutical company Moderna, one of the major producers of the anti-virus vaccine in the years of the Covid health emergency. According to the American company, by 2030 it could be possible to fight tumors, cardiovascular diseases and autoimmune diseases with new products. “We are developing cancer vaccines that target different types of cancers,” Burton explains, “they will be very effective and will save many hundreds of thousands, if not millions of lives.” The medical director also speaks of multiple respiratory infections, “which could be covered by a single injection”, allowing frail people “to protect themselves from Covid, the flu and the respiratory syncytial virus”. mRNA therapies could also be available for rare diseases for which there are currently no drugs: treatments that would work by teaching cells how to produce a protein capable of triggering the body’s immune response against disease. “In 10 years, we will be approaching a world where we could actually identify the genetic cause of a disease and relatively easily go about editing and repairing it using mRNA technology.”

How does it work

The possibilities of treatment that the mRNA vaccine technique has opened up for Covid do not seem to be limited to the fight against the virus. “It can be applied to all kinds of disease areas; cancer, infectious diseases, cardiovascular diseases, autoimmune diseases, rare diseases. We have studies in all of these areas and they have all shown tremendous promise,” Burton clarifies. But what is the process that would lead to the creation of an anti-cancer vaccine? In the first phase of the research, doctors took a biopsy of a patient’s tumor and sent it to a laboratory, where the genetic material was sequenced in order to identify mutations not present in healthy cells. At this point, thanks to an automatic algorithm, the scientists were able to understand which of these mutations are responsible for the growth of the cancer. “Over time, you also learn which parts of the abnormal proteins are most likely to trigger an immune response. Then, mRNAs for the most promising antigens are manufactured and packaged into a customized vaccine.” Moderna last year announced the results of a late-stage study of its investigational respiratory syncytial virus mRNA vaccine, reporting 83.7 percent efficacy in preventing at least two symptoms, such as cough and fever, in adults age-matched. or over 60 years old. Based on these data, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) then granted the vaccine breakthrough therapy designation. A decision that will now lead to the acceleration of its review. which means that its regulatory review will be accelerated. The same thing happened in February for Moderna’s cancer vaccine, based on recent findings in skin cancer patients.

Even Pfizer ready for advanced experimentation: «Gained a decade of scientific knowledge in just one year»

Pfizer is also following the evolution of the research, which has begun recruiting for an advanced stage clinical trial of an mRNA-based flu vaccine, while also setting its sights on other infectious diseases including shingles, in collaboration with BioNTech . “Learnings from the COVID-19 vaccine development process have shaped our overall approach to mRNA research and development and how Pfizer conducts R&D (research and development) more broadly. We have gained a decade of scientific knowledge in just one year,” explained the company spokesman.

«Without a high level of investment, work will go to waste»

But the great responsibility for the goals of the next few years will not lie with science alone. The researchers warn that this accelerated progress, especially in the last three years of research, will be wasted “unless a high level of investment is maintained.” In this regard, Professor Andrew Pollard, director of the Oxford Vaccine Group and chairman of the United Kingdom’s Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunization (JCVI), quoted by the Guardian he said: “There is no doubt that there is much more interest in vaccines. The really important question is: what happens from here? And again: «With the looming threat of a wider conflict in Europe, there is a risk that this focus on vaccines will be lost, without capitalizing on the momentum and technological insights that have been gained during the pandemic».

