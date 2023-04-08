By 2030, millions of people could be saved thanks to new vaccines for cancer, cardiovascular and autoimmune diseases. It is the conviction of experts and pharmaceutical companies who are committed to this challenge, also helped by the great work done on the occasion of the Covid epidemic.

Second Paul Burtonchief physician of Moderna, Treatments for ‘all kinds of conditions’ will be available in just 5 years. “We will have the cancer vaccine and it will be highly effective and save hundreds of thousands, if not millions of lives. I think we will be able to offer personalized cancer vaccines against different types of cancer to people around the world,” he said in an interview with the Guardian.

Also from Pfizer highlighted how “lessons learned from the COVID-19 vaccine development process have influenced our overall approach to mRNA research and development and how we conduct research and development more broadly. We have acquired a decade of scientific knowledge in just one year“.

Accelerated steps forward, which however could go to waste if a high level of investment is not maintained, warned the researchers, worried that the threat of an expansion of the conflict in Europe could drain attention and funds.