Vaccines against cancer, the hematologist exclusively: “We are facing a revolution”

Dr. Claudio Cerchione, medical director of the Hematology Division of the Romagna Institute for the Study of Tumors Dino Amadori, exclusively for Velvetnews.it

How will the new cancer vaccines work? How effective will they be? How will they fight cancer cells? We asked Claudio Cerchione, medical researcher at the Hematology Division of the Romagna Institute for the Study of Tumors “Dino Amadori” – IRST IRCCS of Meldola (FC), and President of SOHO Italy

Professor, how will the cancer vaccine work?

“It is a different concept of vaccine therapy. In this case these vaccines are not used to prevent the development of the tumor, but to treat the tumor for those who have already developed it. It is therefore a real revolution in our conception of the vaccine. No longer in preventive form, but as a treatment”.

How will they act?

“A fragment of tumor tissue is taken from every single person who has been affected, and with that the mrna vaccine is produced. It is therefore a real personalized therapy against cancer. Each patient will be able to help defeat it. It is a targeted vaccine developed for the patient himself. The maximum concept of personalized therapy”.

So will every vaccine be different?

The concept is similar to that used for vaccines during Covid: I practically develop a vaccine-therapy against a specific antigen: in this case a tumor antigen. This is to train our body to defeat cancer cells. Of course, inside the extracted piece of tumor, there are several neoantigens: the best targets are found, through innovative methods, and a vaccine against them is developed. An innovative concept based on a new generation immunological therapy”.

Has this route ever been tried in the past?

“We must take into account that vaccine therapy in the field of cancer has always failed, while absolutely encouraging data has arrived in recent years. The failure is dictated by the fact that tumor cells tend to defend themselves against any type of immunotherapy. This is why the combination of vaccine therapy with other immunotherapy drugs can be innovative. Like PD1 drugs, which are used in solid oncology. Resistance mechanisms are those with which cancer cells evade the therapies with which we try to attack them. The idea of ​​combining vaccines with other drugs can optimize therapy. Always with a view to customization”.

Does it work the same on all types of cancers?

“In solid tumours, the road seems to be heading towards a highly effective route. For blood cancers, the situation may be more complex given the heterogeneity of the tumor itself and the resistance that develops. But we are facing an improvement in the technologies for the development of these new therapeutic weapons. The idea of ​​developing algorithms to search for more specific and targeted targets are indicative and give the feeling that a path has finally been found that can lead us to a definitive cure for 100% of our patient cases”.