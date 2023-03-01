On the occasion of Shingles Awareness Week, the initiative promoted with Asl Rm1 is dedicated to fragile and immunosuppressed patients. One hundred doses of vaccine available, which will be followed by a booster in the times and ways that will be communicated on the day of the first administration. There is no booking and vaccinations will continue in order of arrival while stocks last.

On the occasion of ‘Shingles Awareness Week’, a global week scheduled from 28 February to 6 March to increase understanding of the impact of Herpes Zoster on the lives of people and fragile patients and encourage discussion on the risks and complications of this pathology that can be prevented, tomorrow 2 March, from 9 to 16, immunosuppressed patients and all those at risk will be able to get vaccinated at no cost, by going to the clinics of the Infectious Diseases Center of the Agostino Gemelli Irccs University Polyclinic Foundation. The event is part of the initiative sponsored at European level by Ifa and in Italy by Italia Longeva.

Last July – reports a note from Gemelli – an agreement was signed between the ASL Roma 1 and the Gemelli Polyclinic Foundation which provided for, for the first time in Lazio, a ‘widespread’ vaccination inside the hospital (in which infectious disease specialists were involved , haematologists, nephrologists, transplantologists, rheumatologists, geriatricians, under the supervision of hygienists) using the new anti-Zoster vaccine (adjuvanted recombinant), provided free of charge by the ASL.

Herpes Zoster (known as shingles) is caused by the reactivation of the varicella virus which, after the disease, is not eliminated but remains latent in our nervous system and can reactivate and manifest itself at any time, especially in the elderly and in those with weakened immune systems. The cutaneous manifestations of Herpes Zoster consist in the appearance of vesicles located in well-defined and very painful areas and the most common complication is represented by post-herpetic neuralgia: a chronic painful syndrome which can last months or even years after the healing of the skin lesions.

There are two anti-Herpes zoster vaccines currently in use: a live attenuated virus vaccine, offered free to 65-year-olds; an adjuvanted recombinant vaccine, offered free of charge to people over the age of 18 with specific pathologies that weaken the immune system (for example, people who have undergone a bone marrow or solid organ transplant, HIV positive people, people who have an oncological disease in treatment, dialysis patients, immunosuppressed patients) or to people who have experienced recurrences or particularly severe forms of Herpes Zoster.

The vaccination schedule provides for two doses of vaccine at a distance of two months (interval 1-6 months depending on the clinical evaluation) from each other. It can also be given to individuals previously vaccinated with live attenuated vaccine against and after previous episodes of Herpes Zoster. Like all medicines, the vaccine can also cause side effects which, in most cases, are minor and transient, and mainly consist of inflammatory reactions at the injection site (pain, itching, swelling) and sometimes headache, tiredness, muscles-joints, fever within 24-48 hours of administration, which resolve in a few hours.

“The experience of a joint local hospital vaccination clinic – he says Patricia LaurentiUOC director of hospital hygiene of the Agostino Gemelli Irccs University Hospital Foundation and associate professor of Hygiene at the Catholic University – was possible thanks to the sensitivity of the Gemelli Hospital and the availability of ASL Roma 1, and made it possible to intercept fragile patients who access hospital for their pathology, for whom the active offer of the Herpes Zoster vaccination constitutes a protective factor capable of guaranteeing the quality and safety of their treatment path, preventing serious complications of possible reactivations of the varicella Zoster virus”.

Recipients of this Open Day – details the note – patients being treated for oncological and oncohaematological pathologies; suffering from rheumatological, chronic inflammatory bowel or autoimmune diseases; with previous Herpes Zoster or recurrences; with HIV infection; chronic renal failure and dialysis; previous splenectomy; solid organ and/or hematopoietic stem cell transplant recipients; primary or secondary immunodeficiency to pharmacological treatments. Those interested, who present an indication for vaccination, can go to the Palazzina Cemi (Room V022 Piano zero) on 2 March from 9 to 16. They will be welcomed by a team of specialist doctors who will carry out vaccination counseling, pre-vaccination history and administration of informed consent preparation for vaccination.

One hundred doses of vaccine available, which will be followed by a booster in the times and ways that will be communicated on the day of the first administration. There is no booking and vaccinations will continue in order of arrival while stocks last.

