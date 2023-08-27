Vaccines: coverage improves after the pandemic, but that’s not enough

It is half good news that comes from the monitoring of the progress of pediatric vaccinations conducted by Unicef ​​and WHO. Because if it is true that vaccination coverage is increasing and is recovering after the stop caused by the pandemic, we are not yet at pre-pandemic levels. In turn these are not always optimal. This is why experts renew their appeals to strengthen vaccination services and policies, increase dedicated financial resources and rebuild lost trust. To recover those left behind.

Vaccinations are on the rise

The data in question captures an overall improving situation. In fact, the pandemic has also dealt a severe blow to vaccination programs, causing a depression to be observed in the curves relating to coverage for the various vaccines: if in fact in the last twenty years there had been a general constant increase, or at the most stabilization, starting in 2020 those curves started to go down. The show clearly the data relating to the vaccine against diphtheria-tetanus and pertussis (DPT), used as a litmus test of vaccination coverage, they remember by WHO.

If coverage was 90% for the first dose in 2019, it fell to 88% in 2020 and reached 86% in 2021. For the third doses of the vaccine, it went from 86% in 2019 to 81% in 2021. However, as stated, something changed in 2022 and coverage started to rise again, reaching 89% for the first dose of DPT and 84% for the third respectively.

In terms of children who lost one or more doses of the vaccine in 2022 there were 20.5 million, less than the previous year (by 4 million) but more than prepandemic levels. For measles, coverage has also improved but not enough (83% for the first dose in 2022, but was 86% in 2019). Well, but below the desired coverage levels of 90%, HPV vaccinations (67% and 57% in high- and low-income countries, respectively).

Disparities from country to country

If it is therefore true that there have been improvements, there is no room to be pleased with the results achieved, but rather to underline how much more remains to be done, as both WHO and Unicef ​​have done. All the more considering that the recovery of vaccinations travels at different rates from country to country, in some it has not even been observed and the coverage in some countries is very far from the global averages.

The gaps remain, and for areas that have shown significant recoveries – such as Indonesia, the Philippines and Myanmar – others continue to struggle, as is the case in most of the African ones. But also some areas of Latin America, the Middle East or Europe, with Ukraine for example, are struggling to achieve the desired coverage. This underlines, once again, how not only the pandemic but other factors, primarily conflicts, put children’s health at risk.