GENOVA – Go ahead of the Executive, on the proposal of the president and councilor for health Giovanni Toti, to the regional agreement for the 2022-2023 influenza vaccination campaign aimed at the over 18 population in the context of the ‘service pharmacy’.

“Our region was the first, last year, to sign a similar agreement that we want to renew again this year – says President Toti – in the awareness of the pivotal role of pharmacies that have been by our side during the vaccination campaign against Covid-19 and will also be in the coming months for the flu vaccination: it is an extraordinary opportunity for our citizens , especially the most fragile, to carry out the flu vaccination in a convenient, simple and fast way, in the pharmacy close to home. In this direction also goes the possibility for citizens to book the flu vaccine not only through traditional channels but also through the Liguria Digitale Prenotovaccino platform, successfully used for booking the anti covid vaccine. The reservation will be possible from next Friday, October 14th while the administration will start from next Monday, October 17th: you can get vaccinated in the pharmacy, by your general practitioner or by the pediatrician or in the ASL vaccination centers throughout the territory “.

“We must not underestimate the flu virus – continues the councilor for health – which represents a significant public health problem and can lead to serious consequences in subjects most exposed to the risk of complications. Last year we managed to significantly increase the number of citizens vaccinated against influenza, reaching 68.4% (against 51.7% in the 2019-2020 campaign): the invitation that I also address to citizens, who have already responded in an absolutely positive and responsible way to the vaccination campaign against Covid, is to absolutely vaccinate against the flu too “.

The agreement provides for the organization of territorial vaccination points at pharmacies or in other suitable premises in the vicinity of the pharmacies themselves. Pharmacies will also be involved in raising awareness among the population, not only by disseminating information material prepared in collaboration with Alisa but also with a counseling activity on the importance of flu vaccination to extend the consent of citizens.

The Liguria Region has allocated over 5.8 million euros this year (5,871,240 euros) for the purchase of 528 thousand doses of the flu vaccine.

