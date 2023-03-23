Have vaccines within 100 days from the identification of a possible pandemic threat. This was the request that the G7 made to science in June 2021, when the world was still in the midst of an emergency Covid.

now that theOms should soon announce the end of the pandemic phase as far as Covid is concerned, with the virus that has caused 7 million deaths worldwide now reduced to influenza even if in Italy it continues to cause over 200 deaths a week, the mission that the West has given itself is not to be found unprepared in the event of a new health emergency.

About it on the columns of the New York Times the billionaire and philanthropist Bill Gates launched a sort of appeal to various world leaders, emphasizing how “we are making the same mistakes, the world is not doing enough to prepare for the next pandemic”.

For the founder of Microsoft, who has been at the forefront of ensuring a wide diffusion of Covid vaccines, a worldwide prevention plan should be made as soon as possible in the event of a new pandemic given that “ we cannot be caught unprepared again ”.

If Gates fears that the next pandemic could also be generated by a terrorist attack, in Europe all attention is directed to theflu so much so that the European Commission already is booked two vaccines against the H5N1 virus.

The EU opts for vaccines for poultry

Now that the whole world would seem to have managed to come out of the nightmare Covid – but paying a very high price in terms of money and human lives – among citizens after the sufferings of the last three years the only desire is to turn the page, war in Ukraine permitting.

However, science cannot afford to let its guard down, especially as regards i vaccines who have been decisive in winning the battle against Covid; the great observed special so now it is H5N1the bird flu virus.

It is a virus well known to us, which for about twenty years has been circulating among birds and also, more recently, among mammals; as far as humans are concerned, there have been over 800 cases reported since 2003. The species jump fortunately it has never been there so far, even if the alert level remains high.

“Bird flu needs to be monitored, there is a lot of it around and it seems to be getting closer and closer to the leap of species – said a The Republic the microbiologist Rino Ruoppoli -. Then maybe it won’t happen but it’s better to be ready”.

That’s why the European Commission he wanted to be ahead of the game by reserving the two vaccines that currently already exist against avian flu: even if they are fifteen years old they should still work, with scientists already working to update them to the new strains.

“As for vaccines, they exist – declared the spokesman of the EU executive Stefan de Keersmaecker during the press briefing in Brussels -. There are two authorized in the EU: the Commission has signed two reservation contracts for joint purchasing, one with Gsk and the other with Seqirus Uk”.

The will expressed by world leaders to have vaccines ready within 100 days is probably still unachievable, but with the new technologies the Covid experience has taught us that times can be much shorter than in the past.