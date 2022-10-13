Listen to the audio version of the article

Based on the latest results from a phase 3 study, pharmaceutical company GSK plans to apply for registration of its candidate respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) vaccine within the year.

The virus causes one of the main remaining infectious diseases for which no vaccines or specific treatments are currently available for adults. And the most at risk of serious illness are the elderly due to age-related decline in immunity and underlying conditions. In industrialized countries, respiratory syncytial virus causes over 420,000 hospitalizations each year and 29,000 deaths among adults.

The results of the study – announced today by GlaxoSmithKline and which will be presented at IDWeek 2022, the main annual event in the United States on infectious diseases – show that the vaccine for adults aged 60 and over reduces severe disease by 94.1% and has an overall effectiveness of 82.6%.

From the randomized, placebo-controlled, blinded study, which involved about 25 thousand participants from 17 countries – reports the British company in a note – it emerges that in participants with pre-existing comorbidities, such as underlying cardiorespiratory and endocrinometabolic conditions, the effectiveness of a single dose of the adjuvanted investigational vaccine was 94.6%, and 93.8% in the elderly aged 70 to 79 years. Efficacy was confirmed for both Rsv-A and Rsv-B strains.

The vaccine – concludes the company – was well tolerated, with a favorable safety profile. Adverse events observed were typically mild to moderate and transient. The most frequent: pain at the injection site, fatigue, myalgia and headache.