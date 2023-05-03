Home » Vaccines, the prevention plan is coming but watch out for the risks: what to know
Vaccines, the prevention plan is coming but watch out for the risks: what to know

Vaccines, among the risks also the increase in cases of dementia in the elderly

More vaccines for everyone. It’s the line new National Vaccine Prevention Plan (PNPV) pending approval. But the risks are there: how the increase in cases of dementia in the elderly after repeated flu vaccinations, reveals a recent study With the Covid emergency and the related hype about vaccines archived (for now), the health authorities are not standing by. It will soon be approved new National Vaccine Prevention Plan which provides up to sixty inoculums for a healthy person over a lifetime.

Too many, according to the experts of the independent Medical-Scientific Commission who spoke today in Milan at the scientific conference “National Vaccine Prevention Plan 2023-2025: science and discernment, in order not to repeat past mistakes”. But, above all, as flat as they are proposed, without a clear benefit being documented. For example, unexpected associations have emerged with serious risks for flu shots and repeated vaccinations, reveals Alberto Donzelli, a specialist in hygiene and preventive medicine and CMSi contact person. Contrary to the expectations of the researchers, an enormous English research lasting 20 years has found that, with vaccinations from the age of 50 upwards, the incidence of dementia increases with an evident dose-effect. Nor are hospitalizations and mortality from pneumonia and flu reduced.

