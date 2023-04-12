Within seven years we will have therapeutic vaccines available against some forms of cancer, but also to treat a heart attack or some autoimmune diseases: this was announced by Moderna, which will use the platform that led to the creation of the vaccine against Covid19. Gerardo D’Amico interviewed the immunologist of the University of Padua Antonella Viola.

The technology adopted by vaccines that use RNA to carry messages inside cells and give them “instructions” was born in oncology, even if its best known application was the fight against Covid19. The immunologist and science communicator explains to us what are the future developments of techniques for creating combined therapies which, using this type of vaccine together with monoclonal antibodies, can reduce the impact of these terrible pathologies.