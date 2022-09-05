Unlike what was decided in the United States, the bivalent vaccine approved by the European Agency and for which the Italian Medicines Agency (AIFA) has just received the okay also protects from the original form of Sars-CoV-2 and from the first sub-variant by Omicron. Not the most widespread, as documented by the latest survey by the Istituto Superiore di Sanità.

“But I would not say that the EMA was not very courageous. We are willing to evaluate the totality of the scientific evidence, step by step. The time will also come for the bivalent vaccine with BA.4 and BA.5. If the data are reassuring, soon we will offer this opportunity to European citizens “.

Armando GenazzaniProfessor of Pharmacology and Director of the Drug Sciences Department at the University of Eastern Piedmont, he is the Italian member of the EMA’s Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP). In fact, the body that gives the last word before the final approval of a new drug. Yesterday morning he was connected for four hours by videoconference with colleagues from other Member States. The green light for the bivalent vaccine came when it was just past 12.

Covid: Ema approves the Omicron vaccine by Fabio Di Todaro 01 September 2022



How much is this milestone worth for European citizens?

“For the first time we have an updated mRna vaccine, able to protect us even from the latest variants of Sars-CoV-2. It was now necessary, to cope with the ability to partially evade the immune response demonstrated in recent months by Omicron” .

What efficacy data accompany the new Moderna and Pfizer-Biontech vaccines?

“Soon the boosters will be carried out with a vaccine capable of recognizing the original wild-type form of the virus and the BA.1 variant. An additional opportunity to also reduce the number of infections. We know that this is the first step to contain hospitalizations and deaths, although even the first mRna vaccines have shown in recent months that they can play their part in the evolution of the disease “.



Armando Genazzani

However, BA.1 represents an already “outdated” sub-variant of Omicron, as evidenced by the choice of the United States to directly approve a more updated bivalent vaccine.

“The Food and Drug Administration often makes broader evaluations, so to speak. The United States, thanks to a more sustained viral circulation and a lower vaccination coverage rate, has decided to apply the strategy that has been used for years against influenza, whose vaccine is updated every year on the basis of the characteristics of the virus most widespread at that time. Without carrying out a new clinical study every twelve months. It is not a gamble, but a different assessment from that made by the EMA “.

Wouldn’t it have been possible in Amsterdam to follow the same route to “accelerate” the fight against Covid-19?

“I do not exclude that even the European Agency, in the coming weeks, decides to move in this direction. In similar cases, on the other hand, clinical data are not always necessary to estimate risks and benefits. We will evaluate the data and look carefully. to what will happen across the Atlantic. If necessary, we will decide whether or not to speed up the approval process for any new vaccines. It could be a decisive step in reducing the delay with which we pursue the pandemic. “

What can be answered to those who think that an “old” drug will arrive in Italy compared to current needs?

“Those who think that Italians will receive an obsolete booster are wrong – explains Genazzani, who is also a member of the Italian Society of Pharmacology -. Meanwhile, because the antibodies produced following the administration of the bivalent vaccine approved by the EMA have shown that they can recognize and attack even the sub-variants BA.4 and BA.5. It is not true, therefore, that with the recalls that will be available in Italy it will not be protected by the most widespread forms of Sars-CoV-2. To this it is necessary to add what are the preliminary evidences emerging from an Australian study being published. Colleagues, after comparing the values ​​of neutralizing antibodies developed following a booster, found no significant differences in efficacy between the original and bivalent vaccines. Evolution is necessary, as confirmed by the decision of the EMA. However, this does not mean that the mRna vaccines used so far remain effective in preventing the more serious than the infection “.

In your opinion, is there a risk that Italians will continue to postpone the appointment with the boosters while waiting for the bivalent vaccine against BA.4 and BA.5?

“Based on the above, I hope that doesn’t happen. Waiting hasn’t been wise so far. And it will be even less so when this new version of the vaccine is available in our hubs. The latest addition is not necessarily the case. always able to determine a clinical advantage. If today I needed a smartphone, I would look for the most suitable for me among those available. Without staying at the window waiting for another model, finding myself who knows how long without a phone “.

Could two versions of bivalent vaccines be available at the end of the year?

“We will soon begin to evaluate also the data of BA.4 and BA.5 presented by the companies. This possibility exists, at which point it will be up to the individual States to decide how to behave. Certainly there are those who have already received the booster with the vaccine we approved yesterday will not have to undergo a new injection. “

Why will the bivalent vaccines not be used for first and second doses?

“The clinical evaluation was carried out by administering this drug to people who had already received the first two doses of the vaccine. This is why we are certain only of its effectiveness as a booster. It is an extra guarantee, to protect the health of citizens. will convince in the coming weeks to perform the first or second dose, the mRna vaccines used up to now will remain available “.

What should those who have already received the third do?

“Wait three months and, if in the meantime he has not contracted the Sars-CoV-2 infection, carry out the one with the bivalent vaccine. The same applies to those five percent of Italians who have already made the fourth”.

To be fully protected you will need the fifth, then.

“Many of the people who have received four doses are frail and at risk. Therefore, after the protection period, it is plausible that they will have to protect themselves again, taking an additional dose to reduce the risk of getting sick.”

And then?

“Sars-CoV-2 is destined to become a seasonal virus, with the appearance of mutations and the onset of waves of infections. Answering this question with certainty, therefore, is not possible. It will be necessary to evaluate the epidemiological trend and the appearance of new variants: if the situation were to remain the current one, we could be one step away from making a recall per year “.

Are we already able to say how long the coverage guaranteed by the bivalent vaccine lasts?

“The differences in terms of safety and efficacy compared to the vaccines used so far are minimal. It is therefore likely that the protection against the risk of contagion will begin to wane after 4-5 months. While that against severe forms of Covid-19 remains much longer. Thanks not only to the antibodies, but also to the T lymphocytes, which are still rarely spoken of “.

